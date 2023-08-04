Adeleke and Mageean spearhead 23-strong Irish team for World Championships

Rhasidat Adeleke and Ciara Mageean will spearhead a 23-strong team for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest this month, the largest ever Irish squad selected for the event.

Hopes will be high one of them can win Ireland’s first World Championships medal on the track since 1995, when Sonia O’Sullivan won gold over 5,000m. Rob Heffernan is the last Irish athlete to reach the podium at the championships, his 50km race walk gold in Moscow reaching its 10th anniversary this month.

Sixteen athletes have been selected for individual events, with seven in relays, the mixed 4x400m at the start of the programme having to do without Adeleke this year, the Dubliner’s focus firmly on the individual 400m, where she has realistic medal ambitions. Adeleke will be available for the women’s 4x400m, however, alongside Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Roisin Harrison, Kelly McGrory and Cliodhna Manning – the latter’s selection pending a medical clearance after she pulled up at last Sunday’s nationals.

Ireland has a full complement in the women’s 1500m, where Ciara Mageean could well challenge for a medal for the first time at global level. She is joined by rising stars Sophie O’Sullivan and Sarah Healy, who went 1-2 at the recent European U-23 Championships, their placings reversed in a captivating duel at last weekend’s nationals.

Sarah Lavin will go to Budapest with high hopes of reaching her first global outdoor final and the Limerick athlete could well achieve that, given her current form, with Derval O’Rourke’s national record of 12.65 also within reach.

Thomas Barr has been selected for his fifth straight World Championships in the 400m hurdles, while Mark English has been selected for his sixth, the Donegal man with a question mark over his form as he tackles the men’s 800m, having narrowly missed the final in Oregon last year. He will be joined in Budapest by national champion John Fitzsimons. Louise Shanahan will go into the women’s 800m confident of making at least the semi-final, which looks realistic for the fast-finishing Leevale athlete.

Andrew Coscoran will hope to make his first global final in the men’s 1500m, the Balbriggan man enjoying the season of his life, having broken the Irish record three times this year, his latest time of 3:30.42 ranking him 12th of those who’ll line up in Budapest. He will be joined by Luke McCann, while Brian Fay will make his World Championships debut in the 5000m.

David Kenny (20km) and Brendan Boyce (35km) will be Ireland’s representatives in the race walks, while Eric Favors will go in the shot put. Three additional athletes – Kate O’Connor (heptathlon), Nick Griggs (1500m) and Michelle Finn (steeplechase) – have been provisionally selected but all are outside the qualification quota on world rankings. However, they will be selected if World Athletics reallocates a quota place, which looks possible for O’Connor, who sits third outside the qualification bubble.

“With 16 individual athletes selected, and the potential for further additions in the coming days, plus two relay squads, this is the largest team we have sent to a World Championships, despite the higher qualification standards than any previous edition of this championships, and with eight athletes inside the A standard,” said Paul McNamara, Athletics Ireland’s High Performance Director. “This team includes multiple athletes, both seasoned campaigners and rising stars, that are primed to make an impact, building further on the upward trajectory seen in Oregon and Munich in 2022”.

Irish Team, World Athletics Championships (August 19-27) Rhasidat Adeleke (400m, 4x400m), Sharlene Mawdsley (400m, 4x400m, mixed 4x400m), Louise Shanahan (800m), Ciara Mageean (1500m). Sophie O’Sullivan (1500m), Sarah Healy (1500m), Sarah Lavin (100m hurdles), Sophie Becker (4x400m, mixed 4x400m), Roisin Harrison (4x400m, mixed 4x400m), Cliodhna Manning* (4x400m), Kelly McGrory (4x400m), John Fitzsimons (800m), Mark English (800m), Andrew Coscoran (1500m), Luke McCann (1500m), Brian Fay (5000m), Thomas Barr (400m hurdles), David Kenny (20km race walk), Brendan Boyce (35km race walk), Eric Favors (shot put), Chris O’Donnell (mixed 4x400m), Jack Raftery (mixed 4x400m), Callum Baird (mixed 4x400m). Kate O’Connor** (heptathlon), Nick Griggs** (1500m), Michelle Finn** (steeplechase) *pending medical clearance **pending reallocated quota place