Ní Riain crowned World Champion in Manchester

Róisín Ní Riain has added to her medal tally at the Para Swimming World Championships by taking gold in the 100m Backstroke final.

In a personal best swim of 01:06:62, the Limerick swimmer edged out her competition by 0.09 of a second to be crowned world champion.

Speaking after her gold medal swim, Ní Riain told paralympics.ie, “I really don’t know what to say to be honest, I’m absolutely delighted with that swim. Very unexpected but it’s a lovely surprise. I think after that 100m breaststroke I felt like I had something to prove after missing the bronze by just a half a second so I’m glad that I was able to come out tonight and prove that point.”

Tomorrow on day 5 of the championships Nicole Turner and Barry McClements are back in the pool. Both swimmers have heats in the morning session and will hope to progress to their respective finals in the evening.

Meanwhile, Ireland kicked off the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in style as Ronan Grimes sealed a bronze medal in the men’s C4 individual pursuit on Thursday.

Yesterday's action signalled the first day of the championships proper following Para-cycling Track World Championships individual pursuit qualifying taking place on Wednesday.

And as the championships kicked off on Thursday, Ireland looked forward to two bronze medal rides as Grimes qualified in the men’s C4 individual pursuit while women’s tandem pairing Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal qualified for the individual pursuit bronze medal ride on Friday.

Grimes put in a brilliant ride to record a time of 4:34.015 to comprehensively beat French rider Gatien Le Rousseau and seal a bronze medal – the first of Ireland’s UCI Cycling World Championships.

Speaking after the win, an emotional Grimes said: “I’m really emotional after that. I think it’s probably the best result that I’ve done. I know last year I won the road race, but in an individual pursuit against the strongest C4 field that’s ever been there – I wasn’t expecting to get that medal.

“The French rider I was up against beat me in every time trial this year so I thought this wouldn’t work. It wasn’t a great ride or as fast as yesterday but there was a bit of ‘grunt’ there that got me through the line. I’m delighted.”

Grimes was also in men’s C4 omnium action as he picked up 22 points with a 10th place finish in the 200m time trial. He will also be back in action with the 1km time trial qualification on Friday.