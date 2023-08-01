Lara Gillespie hoping to follow up U23 golds at World Championships

The sporting news cycle makes for a crowded field. Events come and go and overlap with a dizzying speed and such is the pace of modern life that too many of the more laudable and inspirational of stories can pass us by.

Lara Gillespie’s two gold medals at the U23 European Champions in May were typical of the type that merit more attention. Standing top of the podium in both the Points and the Omnium was all the more noticeable for the steps required to be racing competitively at all.

A talented and versatile cyclist, Gillespie had already medalled internationally at underage levels but her successes in Portugal two months ago were framed in the context of two years lost to ‘injury and illness’. That description doesn’t do it justice.

There was a rare gynecological issue that started to affect her in 2016 but wasn’t diagnosed and successfully treated until early 2021, a bout of glandular fever, and a torn hamstring thrown in just for good measure.

Not to mention the covid pandemic.

Now she will look to follow up her U23 double whammy with a packed diary at the World Championships that get underway in Glasgow later this week where there are appointments on both the road and the track. And all with one eye on the Paris Games next year.

There was a time when all that seemed to be a pipe dream.

“There was obviously times when I didn’t think I would be able to get back to any sort of level,” she explained, “because whenever you are out and you have these experiences it just feels like forever. You don’t know how you are ever going to make it up on everyone else.”

How did she get through it?

Good family and good friends helped. So did the diversion that was her studies in Health and Performance Sciences at UCD and it was, in one way, an opportune time to be at home in rural Wicklow where a grandparent was quite sick at the time.

Her surrounds were food for the soul as well.

Gillespie grew up on Mount Leinster in Carlow. Her childhood was spent running through mountains and climbing trees and it inculcated a love of nature that has transferred to the current family home in Enniskerry where the horizon is still peaks and troughs.

Her mother jokes that she got her powerful legs from the 90-degree driveway at home and she adores every opportunity to return there where she practices meditation, dance, yoga and a spot of gardening in the great outdoors.

“It’s huge for me, really. It’s how I reset. I have to be outside all the time.”

It’s no surprise to learn that mountain biking and cyclocross are her first loves but those are hobbies for now. The road and the track have offered a path laden with career opportunities and she arrives in Glasgow fit, in form and yet to peak.