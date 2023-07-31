Community Shield, All-Ireland Camogie finals, SPL and English Championship return: your sport on TV this week

Don’t miss: The Premier League's curtain raiser takes place this Sunday as Manchester City take on Arsenal. Can the Gunners make a statement of intent or will City show they're as hungry as ever for silverware.

Set the Sky Box: Unfortunately Ireland's journey at the Women's Football World Cup came to an end on Monday but the country's preparations for the Rugby World Cup are just hotting up. Set the Sky Box to remind you that Ireland are taking on Italy on Saturday night. Also set the Sky Box to record their rivals' matches, some of which take place in the early hours.