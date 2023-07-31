Community Shield, All-Ireland Camogie finals, SPL and English Championship return: your sport on TV this week

Also the Women's World Cup reaches the Round of 16, preparations for the Rugby World Cup increase and the Galway races are on.
Community Shield, All-Ireland Camogie finals, SPL and English Championship return: your sport on TV this week

CURTAIN RAISER: Manchester City and Arsenal will battle for the Community Shield that was won by Liverpool last year. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 12:46
Andrew Horgan

Don’t miss: The Premier League's curtain raiser takes place this Sunday as Manchester City take on Arsenal. Can the Gunners make a statement of intent or will City show they're as hungry as ever for silverware.

Set the Sky Box: Unfortunately Ireland's journey at the Women's Football World Cup came to an end on Monday but the country's preparations for the Rugby World Cup are just hotting up. Set the Sky Box to remind you that Ireland are taking on Italy on Saturday night. Also set the Sky Box to record their rivals' matches, some of which take place in the early hours.

Streaming pick: Peter Crouch has a documentary on Amazon Prime which is well worth a watch. The popular footballer talks about his life from childhood to becoming the scorer of over 100 Premier League goals. There was plenty of ups and downs for the giant striker.

Read More

Éamonn Fitzmaurice: I bet this medal means more than the others for Dublin's historic trio

MONDAY (July 31st)

5pm-7.30pm Galway Races, RTÉ 2

8pm-9pm Weekend’s GAA highlights, TG4

8pm-9pm Women’s World Cup highlights, RTÉ 2.

TUESDAY (Aug 1st)

8am Portugal v USA, Women’s World Cup, UTV

8am Vietnam v Netherlands, Women’s World Cup, ITV4

Noon China v England, Women’s World Cup, RTÉ 2 and UTV.

Noon Haiti v Denmark, Women’s World Cup, RTÉ News and ITV4.

1pm-3pm Stage 2 Tour de l’Ain Cycling, Eurosport 1.

2pm 3rd ODI West Indies v India, TNT Sports 3.

2.30pm-5pm Goodwood Racing, Virgin Media One and UTV.

5pm-7.30pm Galway Races, RTÉ 2.

Michael Moloney, Chief Executive Galway Racecourse gets a last minute inspection before the start of the Galway Races Festival. Photo: Ray Ryan
Michael Moloney, Chief Executive Galway Racecourse gets a last minute inspection before the start of the Galway Races Festival. Photo: Ray Ryan

WEDNESDAY (Aug 2nd)

8am Argentina v Sweden, Women’s World Cup, BBC 2.

8am South Africa v Italy, Women’s World Cup, BBC Red button.

11am Jamaica v Brazil, Women’s World Cup, UTV.

11am Panama v France, Women’s World Cup, ITV4.

1pm-3pm Final stage Tour de l’Ain Cycling, Eurosport 1.

1.30pm-4pm Goodwood Racing, Virgin Media One and UTV.

5pm-7.30pm Galway Races, RTÉ 2.

THURSDAY (Aug 3rd)

11am South Korea v Germany, Women’s World Cup, BBC 2.

11am Morocco v Colombia, Women’s World Cup, BBC red button.

1.30pm-4pm Goodwood Racing, Virgin Media One and UTV.

2pm-6pm Women’s Scottish Open, Sky Sports Golf.

2.30pm-5.30pm Galway Races, RTÉ 2.

5.30pm-7pm BBC 2; 7pm-9pm BBC 3; 5.40pm-9.30pm Eurosport 1, Cycling World Track Championships.

6pm Wyndham Championship, Sky Sports Golf.

Read More

'This compares to the hurling' - Dara Ó Briain reflects on the All Ireland Football Final

FRIDAY (Aug 4th)

9.25am-3.30pm Eurosport 1; 5.10pm-9.30pm Eurosport 1; 6pm-7pm BBC 2; 7pm-9pm BBC 3, Cycling World Track Championships.

1.30pm-4pm Goodwood Racing, Virgin Media One and UTV.

2pm-6pm Women’s Scottish Open, Sky Sports Golf.

4.50pm-7pm Galway Races, TG4.

6pm-11pm Wyndham Championship, Sky Sports Golf.

7.45pm Sligo Rovers v St Pat’s, RTÉ 2.

8pm Sheffield Wed v Southampton, Championship, Sky Sports Football.

SATURDAY (Aug 5th)

3.35am New Zealand v Australia, Rugby, Sky Sports Action.

6am 1st Group A v 2nd Group C; 9am 1st Group C v 2nd Group A, Women’s World Cup Round of 16, RTÉ 2.

12.30pm Celtic v Ross County; 5.15pm Kilmarnock v Rangers, Sky Sports Football.

1pm-5pm Women’s Scottish Open, Sky Sports Golf.

1.15pm-4.45pm BBC1 ; 7pm-9pm BBC 3; 5.25pm-9.30pm Eurosport 1, Cycling World Track Championships.

1.30pm-4pm Goodwood Racing, Virgin Media One and UTV.

1.50pm-6.15pm Galway Races, TG4.

3.15pm Scotland v France; 5.30pm Wales v England, Rugby World Cup warm-ups, Amazon Prime.

5pm-11pm Wyndham Championship, Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm Ireland v Luxembourg, Men’s EuroBasket Qualifier, TG4.

8pm Ireland v Italy, Rugby World Cup warm-up, RTÉ 2 and Amazon Prime.

11.10pm Argentina v South Africa, Rugby World Cup warm-up, Sky Sports Action.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during a friendly soccer match against Bayern at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during a friendly soccer match against Bayern at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

SUNDAY (Aug 6th)

2am Cory Sandhagen v Rob Font, UFC, TNT Sports 1.

3am 1st Group E v 2nd Group G; 10am 1st Group G v 2nd Group E, Women’s World Cup Round of 16, RTÉ 2.

9am-4.30pm Eurosport 1, 4.55pm-9.30pm Eurosport 1; Noon-3pm Eurosport 2; 2.20pm-4.30pm BBC1 ; 7pm-9pm BBC 3, Cycling World Track Championships.

Noon Leicester v Coventry; 2.30pm Leeds v Cardiff; 5pm Sunderland v Ipswich, Sky Sports Football.

12.30pm British Grand Prix, MotoGP, TNT Sports 2.

12.50pm Junior: Clare v Tipperary; 2.45pm Intermediate: Derry v Meath; 5pm Senior: Cork v Waterford, All-Ireland Finals, RTÉ 2.

1pm-5pm Women’s Scottish Open, Sky Sports Golf.

3pm Crotta O'Neill’s v Lixnaw, Kerry SHC Final, TG4.

3pm 2nd T20 West Indies v India, TNT Sports 1.

4pm Man City v Arsenal, Community Shield, UTV.

5pm Netball World Cup Final, BBC 2.

5pm-11pm Wyndham Championship, Sky Sports Golf.

9.30pm-11pm The Sunday Game, RTÉ 2.

More in this section

Triton Showers National Rally Championship O'Brien: 'It was difficult, I think I need a few events at home to rebuild my confidence'
Max Verstappen dominates Belgian Grand Prix to protect mammoth Formula One lead Max Verstappen dominates Belgian Grand Prix to protect mammoth Formula One lead
Sarah Healy celebrates 30/7/2023 Sarah Healy wins thrilling 1,500m final in battle with rival Sophie O’Sullivan
<p>OH BEHAVE: Lewis Hamilton, pictured, finished fourth and trailed Max Verstappen by 49 seconds at Spa-Francorchamps (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)</p>

Max Verstappen ‘having smoke and a pancake’ on cruise to title – Lewis Hamilton

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd