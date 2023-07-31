Community Shield, All-Ireland Camogie finals, SPL and English Championship return: your sport on TV this week

The Premier League's curtain raiser takes place this Sunday as Manchester City take on Arsenal. Can the Gunners make a statement of intent or will City show they're as hungry as ever for silverware.
Unfortunately Ireland's journey at the Women's Football World Cup came to an end on Monday but the country's preparations for the Rugby World Cup are just hotting up. Set the Sky Box to remind you that Ireland are taking on Italy on Saturday night. Also set the Sky Box to record their rivals' matches, some of which take place in the early hours.
Peter Crouch has a documentary on Amazon Prime which is well worth a watch. The popular footballer talks about his life from childhood to becoming the scorer of over 100 Premier League goals. There was plenty of ups and downs for the giant striker.
Galway Races, RTÉ 2
Weekend’s GAA highlights, TG4
Women’s World Cup highlights, RTÉ 2.
Portugal v USA, Women’s World Cup, UTV
Vietnam v Netherlands, Women’s World Cup, ITV4
China v England, Women’s World Cup, RTÉ 2 and UTV.
Haiti v Denmark, Women’s World Cup, RTÉ News and ITV4.
Stage 2 Tour de l’Ain Cycling, Eurosport 1.
3rd ODI West Indies v India, TNT Sports 3.
Goodwood Racing, Virgin Media One and UTV.
Galway Races, RTÉ 2.
Argentina v Sweden, Women’s World Cup, BBC 2.
South Africa v Italy, Women’s World Cup, BBC Red button.
Jamaica v Brazil, Women’s World Cup, UTV.
Panama v France, Women’s World Cup, ITV4.
Final stage Tour de l’Ain Cycling, Eurosport 1.
Goodwood Racing, Virgin Media One and UTV.
Galway Races, RTÉ 2.
South Korea v Germany, Women’s World Cup, BBC 2.
Morocco v Colombia, Women’s World Cup, BBC red button.
Goodwood Racing, Virgin Media One and UTV.
Women’s Scottish Open, Sky Sports Golf.
Galway Races, RTÉ 2.
BBC 2; BBC 3; Eurosport 1, Cycling World Track Championships.
Wyndham Championship, Sky Sports Golf.
Eurosport 1; Eurosport 1; BBC 2; BBC 3, Cycling World Track Championships.
Goodwood Racing, Virgin Media One and UTV.
Women’s Scottish Open, Sky Sports Golf.
Galway Races, TG4.
Wyndham Championship, Sky Sports Golf.
Sligo Rovers v St Pat’s, RTÉ 2.
Sheffield Wed v Southampton, Championship, Sky Sports Football.
New Zealand v Australia, Rugby, Sky Sports Action.
1st Group A v 2nd Group C; 1st Group C v 2nd Group A, Women’s World Cup Round of 16, RTÉ 2.
Celtic v Ross County; Kilmarnock v Rangers, Sky Sports Football.
Women’s Scottish Open, Sky Sports Golf.
BBC1 ; BBC 3; Eurosport 1, Cycling World Track Championships.
Goodwood Racing, Virgin Media One and UTV.
Galway Races, TG4.
Scotland v France; Wales v England, Rugby World Cup warm-ups, Amazon Prime.
Wyndham Championship, Sky Sports Golf.
Ireland v Luxembourg, Men’s EuroBasket Qualifier, TG4.
Ireland v Italy, Rugby World Cup warm-up, RTÉ 2 and Amazon Prime.
Argentina v South Africa, Rugby World Cup warm-up, Sky Sports Action.
Cory Sandhagen v Rob Font, UFC, TNT Sports 1.
1st Group E v 2nd Group G; 1st Group G v 2nd Group E, Women’s World Cup Round of 16, RTÉ 2.
Eurosport 1, Eurosport 1; Eurosport 2; BBC1 ; BBC 3, Cycling World Track Championships.
Leicester v Coventry; Leeds v Cardiff; Sunderland v Ipswich, Sky Sports Football.
British Grand Prix, MotoGP, TNT Sports 2.
Junior: Clare v Tipperary; Intermediate: Derry v Meath; Senior: Cork v Waterford, All-Ireland Finals, RTÉ 2.
Women’s Scottish Open, Sky Sports Golf.
Crotta O'Neill’s v Lixnaw, Kerry SHC Final, TG4.
2nd T20 West Indies v India, TNT Sports 1.
Man City v Arsenal, Community Shield, UTV.
Netball World Cup Final, BBC 2.
Wyndham Championship, Sky Sports Golf.
The Sunday Game, RTÉ 2.