Murray shines as Ireland win EuroHockey title 

Ireland team that overcame Ukraine

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 20:46

EuroHockey Championship II Final: Ireland 5 Ukraine 2 

Ireland won the EuroHockey Championship II title on Saturday, with captain Sean Murray the star at Sports Campus Ireland.

The home side trailed at the break, despite Shane O’Donoghue's seventh-minute goal. Ukraine got an equaliser on nine minutes from Viacheslav Paziuk’s converted penalty corner and Oleksandr Boiko also converted a penalty corner on 12 minutes to give them a lead they held until half-time.

But as in the semi-final win over Scotland, Ireland were better in the second half. Murray scored twice in the 50th and 51st minutes and further goals from Benjamin Walker and a Lee Cole penalty stroke sealed a 5-2 victory.

It was Cole's ninth goal of the tournament to secure the top scorer award. David Harte was voted goalkeeper of the tournament by the coaches and manager of the participating teams. Ireland’s captain Sean Murray was voted player of the tournament.

IRELAND: David Harte (GK), Charlie Rowe, John McKee, Kyle Marshall, Shane O’Donoghue, Sean Murray (Capt.), Peter McKibbin, Jeremy Duncan, Benjamin Walker, Jonathan Lynch , Lee Cole. 

Subs used: Luke Witherow, Conor Empey, Sam Hyland, Ben Johnson, Nicholas Page;

UKRAINE: Bohdan Tovstolytkin (GK), Viacheslav Paziuk, Mykhailo Yasinskyi, Dmytro Luppa (Capt.), Volodomyr Kaplinskyi, Vitalii Shevchuk, Maksym Onofriiuk, Bohdan Kovalenko, Volodomyr Zhmereniuk, Andrii Koshelenko, Oleksandr Boiko

Subs used: Oleksandr Diachenko, Iurii Moroz, Oleksii Popov, Yurii Dzemukh, Volodomyr Kostechko, Oleksandr Yashinskyi 

#Hockey
