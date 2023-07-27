Aaron Rodgers takes a pay cut and agrees to a 2-year, $75 million deal with the Jets

The deal gives the success-starved franchise a chance to aim for a return to the Super Bowl. 
NEW YORK MINUTE: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets talks to reporters after training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center this week. Picture: Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Thu, 27 Jul, 2023 - 12:09
Dennis Waszak Jr, AP

Aaron Rodgers has a new deal with the New York Jets — and he’s taking a pay cut to try to help deliver a Super Bowl to the winning-starved franchise.

Rodgers agreed to a reworked two-year, $75 million (€67.3m) guaranteed contract with the Jets on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110m (€98.8m) in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York in a move that appears to also reiterate his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the contract, which will save the Jets nearly $35m (€31.4m) on Rodgers’ salary over the next two seasons. NFL Network, which first reported the sides had agreed to a new deal that includes no-franchise tag and no-trade clauses, also said the contract includes two option years to help prorate a $35m roster bonus Rodgers will receive Sunday, in addition to his $1.8m (€1.6m) salary for this season.

The news of the reworked contract came after Rodgers confirmed a ProFootballTalk report Tuesday night he had agreed to a reworked contract.

“Yeah, there’s going to be something hitting probably later on today,” Rodgers said.

Turns out, it was a totally new contract for a player who has repeatedly hinted he was more than just a one-year rental for New York, which hasn’t been to the Super Bowl since its only win with Joe Namath leading the way in 1969.

“The team gave up significant pieces for it to just be a one-year deal,” Rodgers said a few hours before the news of the contract circulated. “I’m aware of that. I think there was an awareness of that. Now, again, anything could happen with my body or the success that we have this year, but I’m having a blast, so I don’t really see this as a one-year-and-done thing.”

