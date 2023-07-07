Ireland fall to T20 series defeat to West Indies

Ireland Women battled hard but ultimately fell to an eight-wicket loss in Game Two of the three-match T20 International series against West Indies
BATTLING KNOCK: Amy Hunter in action. Pic: Cricket West Indies

Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 10:47
Cian Locke

Ireland fell to an eight-wicket loss in Game Two of the three-match T20 International (T20I) series against West Indies at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground today.

Ireland captain Laura Delany won the toss and decided to bat first – but despite some positive intent in the opening overs, Ireland soon suffered a double blow with Gaby Lewis (2) and Orla Prendergast (2) both falling early. Lewis was the first of four run outs in the Irish innings as the Girls in Green finished on 113-7 from 20 overs – one run more than their score in the first match of the series on Tuesday.

Amy Hunter impressed in a return to form striking 33 from 25 balls, which included four boundaries. The 17-year-old Belfast opener was the only batter that seemed to get to grips with conditions playing a mix of deft shots behind square on either side, and several ‘aerial route’ shots which underscored her growing confidence as her innings progressed.

Delany (20), Eimear Richardson (16), Rebecca Stokell (15) and Arlene Kelly (13) all got starts, but wickets fell regularly, denying the visitors the chance to build a competitive total.

In reply, Windies skipper Hayley Matthews top-scored again, this time with 50, as her side powered to victory with 20 balls to spare.

While a fairly straightforward run chase, there was one moment of mild controversy when Matthews struck an uppish cover drive to Lewis’ left. The Dubliner lunged low and appeared to get her hands under the ball, but in the next frame of the replay the ball looked to have bobbled out of Lewis’ grip and touch the grass before the fielder scooped the ball up again. It was a close call, but after several minutes of replay reviewing by the third umpire, not out was given.

The two sides meet again on Saturday at the same venue for the last of three T20Is.

MATCH SUMMARY 

West Indies Women v Ireland Women, 2nd T20I, St Lucia, 6 July 2023 

Ireland 113-7 (20 overs: A Hunter 33, L Delany 20; C Fraser 1-16) 

West Indies 114-2 (16.4 overs; H Matthews 50; L Delany 1-12) 

West Indies won by 8 wickets

