Andrew Balbirnie steps down as Ireland cricket captain

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie has announced that he will step down from the captaincy of the One-Day International and T20 International squads. Paul Stirling will step into the role on an interim basis until the end of the ODI series against England in September.

Balbirnie, 32, has led his country 89 times across formats (four Tests, 33 ODIs, 52 T20Is) since taking over the reins in late 2019.

Speaking about his decision, Balbirnie said:

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the decision to step down as ODI and T20I captain. It has been one of my great honours to lead this team over the last few years and I am hugely grateful for all the support I received on and off the pitch from the many players, coaches, Cricket Ireland and supporters of the Ireland team.

“I feel this is the right time for me, but more importantly the team. I will continue to do my best for this team and work hard to contribute towards what I hope will be a successful period over the next number of years."

Heinrich Malan, Head Coach of Ireland Men, said:

“While we completely respect Andrew’s decision to step down, for me, it is a poignant day. Andrew has been an exceptionally dedicated captain during his tenure, and I have greatly enjoyed working closely with him as captain. I know this was not a decision he took lightly, but one that he considered was best for the team. As a senior member of the squad, I very much look forward to continuing to work with him into the future."

Ireland clinched a two-wicket victory over Nepal with four balls to spare as they ended their disappointing Cricket World Cup qualifying campaign on a high in Bulawayo.

Half-centuries from Harry Tector and Curtis Campher helped Ireland chase down Nepal's 268 for nine in the seventh-place play-off, after both sides failed to reach the Super Six stage.

Arjun Saud and Kushal Malla fell just short of half-centuries but Gulsan Jha (57 not out) reached his milestone as Nepal set Ireland 269 for victory.

Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy and Craig Young finished with two wickets apiece, although Ireland were left to rue letting number nine Jha lead a recovery from 169 for seven.

Ireland slumped to 60 for three in reply as Andy McBrine and Balbirnie were removed with just 23 on the board and Stirling (15) soon followed as he was bowled by Jha Lorcan Tucker and Tector then steadied the innings but Karan KC removed both in quick succession to leave Ireland five down with another 134 needed for victory.

Campher and George Dockrell (33) got Ireland to within touching distance before McCarthy struck the winning boundary off Jha.