A special 42 for Moffett in Waterford's Raven's Rock Rally

Motorsport

Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 N Rally2) took the 42nd win of his career on the Waterford-based Raven’s Rock Rally, round four of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship.

Co-driven by Limerick’s Keith Moriarty, they led from the start and finished 42.4s ahead of the Citroen C3 Rally2 of Donegal’s Declan Boyle and co-driver Paddy McCrudden. The number 42 resonated with the organisers as it was the World Rally competition number of the late Craig Breen, a club member.

The British crew of James Ford/Neil Shanks (Citroen C3 Rally2) were four seconds further behind in third.

Moffett, steering the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 car belonging to his brother Sam, was quickest on the opening two stages with the third stage cancelled after an escape road was considered unsafe. Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy (Citroen C3 Rally2) was a surprise second 7.4s behind as he opined that he was doing nothing different to other recent outings. Declan Boyle in a similar car was a second further adrift as he played with the suspension settings. Daniel Cronin’s (VW Polo GTi R5) lack of seat time showed on the opening stage but improved on the next, he was 15.9 off the top. David Guest (Ford Fiesta R5) and Michael Boyle (VW Polo GTi R5) rounded out the top six.

McCarthy posted his maiden national rally fastest stage time on SS4 - 0.9s better than Moffett, who was 6.5s ahead. However, the Clonakilty driver’s rally ended early on SS5 when he hit the rear of his Citroen and retired. Meanwhile, Moffett, as he became more accustomed to the latest specification Hyundai, powered his way through SS5 and SS6 and arrived at the final service halt leading Boyle by 26.8s, the latter pleased with the outcome of his continuous changes to the suspension. Ford, in his new Citroen, clipped the rear left wheel on SS6 while Cronin, 3.6s behind reckoned his performance didn’t yield the times.

Michael Boyle in fifth clipped a rock but escaped unscathed; Barrett lowered the suspension in advance of the final loop.

Moffett went on to take an important victory and also netted the bonus point for winning the Power Stage. Michael Boyle reeled in Cronin in the race for fourth with Paul Barrett taking sixth.

There was late drama in the two-wheel drive category when long-time leader Kilkenny’s Eddie Doherty (Ford Escort) punctured on the final stage and Killarney’s Rob Duggan (Escort), who had brake troubles early in the day, secured the category ahead of fellow Killarney man Conor Murphy (Escort). David Guest and the unlucky Doherty completed the top ten.

Meanwhile, Carndonagh’s Aaron McLaughlin (Ford Fiesta R5) took back-to-back victories on the PRM & RPM Loughgall Rally in Armagh where he finished 2.4s. ahead of the VW Polo GTi R5 of Strabane’s Aidan Wray. McLaughlin was best on the opening stage in Loughgall Forest Park 2.5s ahead of Wray with Kesh driver Garry Jennings in his right hand drive Ford Fiesta R5 just 0.1s behind in third. On the first of the three runs on the 5.9mile Kinnegoe stage close to Loughgall, Wray was quickest and moved 0.7s ahead of McLaughlin. Former winner and local driver Damien Toner (Ford Fiesta R5) held third another three seconds behind with Jennings dropping to fourth. Indeed he retired after S.S. 3 with engine woes. McLaughlin and Wray traded top spot before the former took victory.

Armagh’s Jason Black (Toyota Starlet) won the two-wheel drive category and was sixth in overall classification.