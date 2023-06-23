Motors: O'Brien preparing for Royal Rally of Scandinavia 

Current Irish Forest Rally champion Omagh’s Patrick O’Brien (Skoda Fabia R5) makes a rare appearance in this year series on Sunday’s Abbey Hotel backed Munster Moonraker Forest Rally in Ballyvourney. The eight-stage event is the third round of the series with six points covering the top trio of Omagh’s Mark Donnelly (Ford Fiesta R5), Strabane’s Ryan Caldwell (Skoda Fabia) and Derry’s Jordan Hone (Ford Fiesta R5).

O’Brien explained the reason behind his first appearance in this year’s campaign. “I am due to compete in the Royal Rally of Scandinavia, a round of the ERC in a few weeks and I need to get a bit of seat time on the gravel in the Skoda. I like the event and I know it quite well.”

So far, O’Brien’s only Irish outing this year was on the Galway International Rally last February when he finished sixth overall on his R5 debut in the Tarmac series. Since then he has competed in rounds of both the ERC and the WRC, the latter in a Hyundai i20 N Rally2. “This year, I have done more mileage than I have ever done before. I’m looking forward to getting back in the Skoda.”

Donnelly has won both the opening rounds of the Sligo Pallets sponsored series but a third win will be far from easy. Fellow Ulsterman Vivian Hamill (VW Polo GTi R5) along with Caldwell and Hone will make it a difficult prospect. How Tyrone’s Conor McCourt and Ovens driver Owen Murphy will perform in their Citroen C3 Rally2 cars will be interesting. Double Irish forest champion Murphy has pedigree - winning the Moonraker on three previous occasions. Tyrone’s Niall McCullagh, Cavan’s Stephen McCann and Cashel’s Pat O’Connell, all in Ford Fiesta R5’s should also prove competitive over the double run of the stages at Derreenaling, Curragh, Gleanndav and Knocknabro.

French ace Adrien Fourmaux (Ford Fiesta Rally2) is expected to extend his 19 points lead in the British Rally Championship on the third round Ardeca Ypres Rally in Belgium that begins today (Friday). His closest challenger Ballylickey’s Keith Cronin is one of a number of drivers that have opted to skip the event, he will return to the series on the Ulster Rally in August.

Even though Fourmaux is the only driver from the current top quartet in the series that is competing in Ypres, he will still have strong opposition as former Citroen factory driver, Stephane Lefebvre, the top seed, has made a late decision to sign up to the BRC. He will give the Michelin-shod Citroen C3 Rally2 its debut in the series. Fourmaux will fancy his chances ace he lives close to the stages.

The Irish contingent includes Antrim’s Johnnie Mulholland (Ford Fiesta) and his Killeagh co-driver Eoin Treacy, who compete in the Rally3 category. In Rally4, Junior BRC leader Antrim’s Kyle White (Peugeot 208) Carndonagh’s Kyle McBride and Tipperary’s Casey Jay Coleman, both in Ford Fiesta’s will be seeking good results, the latter was involved in an unfortunate incident (outside of his control) during an official test earlier this week. There are eight stages today (Friday) and nine tomorrow.

The World Rally Championship continues with the Safari Rally where championship leader Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1) goes in search of back-to-back victories in an event considered to be the toughest in the WRC. Last year, Toyota took a lock out of the top four places.