Griffin edges West in Munster Tennis decider

MARK Griffin of Lower Aghada Tennis Club edged Irish No 6 Samuel West (Bishopstown) in Saturday's final of the Munster Senior Open Tennis Championships at Sunday’s Well, on the Mardyke in Cork city.

Griffin, ranked tenth in the country, got the better of West and the heavy weather conditions to emerge victorious 7-6, 6-4 as the championships, played over 11 days with 500 players from over 30 clubs competing in six grades, reached a climax.