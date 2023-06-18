Griffin edges West in Munster Tennis decider

Samuel West and Mark Griffin in action in the Men's Grade 1 final at the Munster Senior Open finals at Sunday's Well.

Sun, 18 Jun, 2023 - 20:11
Darragh Leen

MARK Griffin of Lower Aghada Tennis Club edged Irish No 6 Samuel West (Bishopstown) in Saturday's final of the Munster Senior Open Tennis Championships at Sunday’s Well, on the Mardyke in Cork city.

Griffin, ranked tenth in the country, got the better of West and the heavy weather conditions to emerge victorious 7-6, 6-4 as the championships, played over 11 days with 500 players from over 30 clubs competing in six grades, reached a climax.

Griffin's success was one of 29 finals played Saturday, with Sunday's Well colleagues Rebecca O'Mahony and Irish Masters No 3 Deirdre Swinburne clashing in the ladies final. O'Mahoney came out on top, 6-3, 6-1.

Club chairperson, Donal Johnson, welcomed Tennis Ireland's Simon McFarland and Stephen Quirke, representing sponsors O’Connor Pharmacies to the finals. 2024 sees the 125th anniversary of the foundation of the Sunday's Well club in 1899.

