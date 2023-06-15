Athletics: Mageean 'lives to fight another day' after below-par run in Oslo

From the outset, Ciara Mageean felt like she was running on tired legs at the Dream Mile in Oslo on Thursday evening, and at the finish line it showed, her 11th-place finish at the Diamond League meeting in 4:22.03 not a true reflection of her ability.

Mageean had recently broken the Irish 800m record and turned in a strong 4:00.95 clocking over 1500m at the Florence Diamond League earlier this month, but after coming into Oslo off a hard training block, freshness was the one thing missing.