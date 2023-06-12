Greece vs Ireland, US Open Golf and UEFA Nations League final: your sport on TV this week

There's also the conclusion of the NBA finals, the Ashes and plenty of interesting GAA fixtures to look forward to.
GREECE LIGHTNING: Evan Ferguson during a Republic of Ireland training session at Calista Sports Centre in Antalya, Turkey. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 12:28
Andrew Horgan

Don't Miss: The Republic of Ireland face an incredibly difficult task of finishing in the top two of their Group which would secure a place at Euro 2024 in Germany. France and the Netherlands look certain to seal those spots but third place and a playoff berth are certainly achievable. Stephen Kenny’s men face their biggest rivals for that position on Friday as they take on Greece in Athens in a match they surely can’t afford to lose.

Set the Sky Box: According to our planner below, the final round of the US Open is set to conclude at around 4am on Monday morning so you may need to set the Sky Box to record the closing stages, particularly if Rory McIlroy or Shane Lowry is in the hunt of the silverware.

Streaming Pick: Plenty of interesting fixtures to stream on GAA GO next weekend but if we are to pick one we would have to suggest Cork vs Mayo on Sunday, of course.

MONDAY (June 12th)

11.20am Tennis Nottingham Open BBC Red Button.

5pm Germany v Ukraine, Soccer Friendly, Premier Sports 1.

8pm-9pm GAA Weekend action, TG4.

TUESDAY (June 13th)

1.30am Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets, NBA Finals Game 5, Sky Sports Arena.

11.20am Tennis Nottingham Open BBC Red Button.

WEDNESDAY (June 14th)

11.20am Tennis Nottingham Open BBC Red Button.

12.30pm-3pm Cycling Stage 1 Tour of Slovenia, Eurosport 1.

3pm-4.15pm Cycling Stage 1 Tour of Belgium, Eurosport 1.

7.45pm Netherlands v Croatia, Nations League Semi-final, Virgin Media Two & Premier Sports 1.

THURSDAY (June 15th)

11am-2pm LET: German Masters, Sky Sports Golf.

11.20am Tennis Nottingham Open BBC Red Button.

Noon-2pm Stage 2 Tour of Slovenia, Eurosport 1.

2pm-4.30pm Stage 2 Tour of Belgium, Eurosport 1.

3pm-4am US Open, Sky Sports Golf.

6pm-11pm Frankfurt World Cup of Darts, Sky Sports Darts.

7pm-9pm Oslo Bislett Games, BBC 3.

7.45pm Spain v Italy, Nations League Semi-final, Virgin Media Two & Premier Sports 1.

Rory McIlroy hits out of a bunker. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Rory McIlroy hits out of a bunker. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

FRIDAY (June 16th)

1.30am Denver Nuggets @ Miami Heat, NBA Finals Game 6 (if needed), Sky Sports Arena.

9.30am 1st Test, D1 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket.

11am-2pm LET: German Masters, Sky Sports Golf.

11am-4pm, 6pm-11pm Frankfurt World Cup of Darts, Sky Sports Darts.

11.20am Tennis Nottingham Open BBC Red Button.

Noon-2pm Stage 3 Tour of Slovenia, Eurosport 1.

2pm-4.15pm Stage 3 Tour of Belgium, Eurosport 1.

3pm-4am US Open, Sky Sports Golf.

5pm Finland v Slovenia, Euro 2024 qualifier, Premier Sports 1.

6pm Practice Canadian Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1.

7.45pm Greece v Republic of Ireland, Euro 2024 qualifier, RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1.

7.45pm Denmark v Northern Ireland, Euro 2024 qualifier, Premier Sports 2.

7.45pm Malta v England, Euro 2024 qualifier, Channel 4 & Virgin Media Two.

7.45pm Wales v Armenia, Euro 2024 qualifier, S4C.

SATURDAY (June 17th)

1am Vadim Nemkov v Yoel Romero, Virgin Media 2, MMA.

10.15am 1st Test, D2 England v Australia, Sky Sports Cricket.

Noon-2pm Stage 4 Tour of Slovenia, Eurosport 1.

Noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm Frankfurt World Cup of Darts, Sky Sports Action.

Noon-3pm LET: German Masters, Sky Sports Golf.

11.20am Tennis Nottingham Open BBC Red Button.

2pm-4.20pm Stage 4 Tour of Belgium, Eurosport 1.

2pm Lithuania v Bulgaria; 5pm Montenegro v Hungary; 7.45pm Belgium v Austria, Euro 2024 qualifier Premier Sports 2.

4pm Offaly v Tipperary; SFC, Round 3 6pm Monaghan v Donegal GAAGO SHC, Preliminary Quarter-final.

5pm Norway v Scotland; 7.45pm Cyprus v Georgia, Euro 2024 qualifiers, Premier Sports 2.

5pm Dublin v Kerry; 7.30pm Galway v Cork, Women’s Senior Football, TG4.

5.15pm Practice & Qualifying Canadian Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1.

5.20pm-7.30pm Stage 1 Women: Tour of Switzerland, Eurosport 1.

6pm-4am US Open, Sky Sports Golf.

9.30pm-11pm The Saturday Game, RTÉ 2.

Cork’s Brian O' Driscoll dejected after the game.
Cork’s Brian O' Driscoll dejected after the game.

SUNDAY (June 18th)

3am Marvin Vettori v Jared Cannonier, UFC BT Sport 1.

10.15am 1st Test, D3 England v Australia Sky Sports Cricket.

11.20am Tennis Nottingham Open BBC Red Button.

Noon-2pm Final stage Tour of Slovenia, Eurosport 1.

Noon-3pm LET: German Masters, Sky Sports Golf.

Noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm Frankfurt World Cup of Darts, Sky Sports.

12.30pm Grand Prix of Germany, MOTOGP, BT Sports 2.

1.45pm Dublin v Sligo; 2pm Cork v Mayo; 4pm Tyrone v Westmeath, GAAGO, SFC Round 3.

1.45pm Roscommon v Kildare; 4pm Galway v Armagh, RTÉ 2 – SFC Round 3.

2pm Nations League 3rd Place Play-off, Premier Sports.

2pm-4.30pm Stage 5 Tour of Belgium, Eurosport 1.

5.30pm Canadian Grand Prix, Sky Sports F1.

6pm-4am US Open, Sky Sports Golf.

7.45pm Nations League Final, Channel 4 & Premier Sports.

9.30pm-11pm The Sunday Game, RTÉ 2.

1am Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets, NBA Finals, Game 7 (if needed), Sky Sports Arena.

