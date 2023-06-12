Greece vs Ireland, US Open Golf and UEFA Nations League final: your sport on TV this week

Don't Miss: The Republic of Ireland face an incredibly difficult task of finishing in the top two of their Group which would secure a place at Euro 2024 in Germany. France and the Netherlands look certain to seal those spots but third place and a playoff berth are certainly achievable. Stephen Kenny’s men face their biggest rivals for that position on Friday as they take on Greece in Athens in a match they surely can’t afford to lose.

Set the Sky Box: According to our planner below, the final round of the US Open is set to conclude at around 4am on Monday morning so you may need to set the Sky Box to record the closing stages, particularly if Rory McIlroy or Shane Lowry is in the hunt of the silverware.