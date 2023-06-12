Pep Guardiola plans to end Manchester City stay in two years when deal expires

Pep Guardiola is firmly minded to leave Manchester City in two years when his contract expires. The manager, fresh from leading City to the treble, has all but decided that he will depart in summer 2025 and end his tenure after nine years.

Guardiola signed a new deal in November, a decision that had been in the balance and which his inner circle were unsure would happen. When the Catalan arrived at City in summer 2016 there was a strong expectation that he would not extend his stay beyond the three-year term he agreed then.