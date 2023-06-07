Beatriz Haddad Maia claims historic victory to reach French Open semi-finals

Haddad Maia beat Tunisian Jabeur to reach the last four. 
Beatriz Haddad Maia claims historic victory to reach French Open semi-finals

Beatriz Haddad Maia is through to her first grand slam semi-final (Thibault Camus/AP)

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 13:14
Eleanor Crooks

Beatriz Haddad Maia came from a set down to defeat Ons Jabeur and become the first Brazilian woman to reach the French Open semi-finals in the open era.

After battling for nearly four hours to beat Sara Sorribes Tormo in the fourth round, the 14th seed again found herself with work to do after losing the opening set to seventh seed Jabeur.

A very tight second went to a tie-break, which Haddad Maia took, and the Brazilian ran away with the decider to win 3-6 7-6 (5) 6-1.

Haddad Maia, 27, looked utterly stunned at the moment of victory, having never previously gone beyond the fourth round at a slam.

Her results away from the majors have been very impressive, though, and she will hope to follow in the footsteps of Brazilian grand slam champions Gustavo Kuerten and Maria Bueno.

More in this section

Carlos Alcaraz demolishes Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up Novak Djokovic semi-final Carlos Alcaraz demolishes Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up Novak Djokovic semi-final
Betfred World Snooker Championship - Day Two Liang Wenbo and Li Hang banned from snooker for life over match-fixing
Novak Djokovic fights back to book place in French Open semi-finals Novak Djokovic fights back to book place in French Open semi-finals
FrenchWomenPlace: EuropePlace: UK
<p>RIP: A general view of Douglas promenade during the annual TT races on June 6, 2009 on the Isle of Man. The annual TT race is one of the highlights of the motorbike racing calender with fans travelling from around the globe to watch riders compete in the 37 and three quarter mile lap exceeding speeds of 200mph. Pic: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images</p>

Spanish motorcycle rider Raul Torras Martinez dies at Isle of Man TT races

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd