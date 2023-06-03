Max Verstappen tops rain-hit final practice for Spanish Grand Prix

Verstappen completed his speediest time in the early minutes before it started drizzling at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.
Max Verstappen finished quickest in final practice. Pic:Joan Monfort/AP

Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 12:51
Philip Duncan

Max Verstappen finished fastest in a rain-hit final practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The double world champion finished two tenths clear of Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton third, four tenths back.

Hamilton completed only eight laps as he elected not to run in the slippery conditions, despite the chance qualifying – which takes place at 4pm local time (3pm BST) – could also be disrupted by showers.

Behind Hamilton, Carlos Sainz finished fourth for Ferrari, one place ahead of his countryman Fernando Alonso in his Aston Martin. George Russell finished sixth for Mercedes.

The one-hour running was suspended for nine minutes after Logan Sargeant crashed out.

Sargeant lost control of his Williams through the high-speed final corner, before sliding into the gravel and grazing the wall.

Verstappen will head into qualifying having finished fastest in all three sessions as he bids to extend his 39-point championship lead over team-mate Perez.

