James O'Donovan beats Arthur McDonagh to secure semi-final spot

James O’Donovan emphatically erased the disappointment of his 2021 Munster final defeat to Arthur McDonagh by reversing the result at Béal na Marbh on Sunday to secure his place in this year’s semi-final.

O’Donovan goes into the draw with Martin Coppinger, Aidan Murphy and the winner of next Saturday’s quarter-final between David Murphy and Gary Daly at Whitechurch. In Ulster Colm Rafferty kept the senior championship wide open when he beat All-Ireland champion, Thomas Mackle, to tie the first-to-three series at one each.

McDonagh was strong favourite against O’Donovan, which he justified by winning the first two shots. O’Donovan then played a massive third shot to the top of the hill. McDonagh played his bowl into the left, missing both light and O’Donovan’s tip by 100m. He got well past the corner with his next one, but O’Donovan hit back with another good throw towards the rock, which pushed him close to a bowl clear. He didn’t get a super sixth one past the rock, but McDonagh missed it to fall a full bowl behind.

O’Donovan increased his lead when he got a nice rub off Hubbard’s wall. McDonagh got a poor eighth bowl too and he was now close to two bowls adrift. McDonagh made some gains in the next exchange to the lawn. He made further inroads to the wood entrance where the lead was just under a bowl, after ten and 11. It was still just under a bowl after two more to the novice line and little changed through the next bends.

O’Donovan just beat the junior line with his 14th, but McDonagh made no impact on the lead with his reply. O’Donovan was too tight left with his 15th, but again McDonagh did not seize the chance. That was the end of O’Donovan’s leniency, he closed it out by beating the line with a good 16th shot.

A strong finish by Colm Rafferty saw him take the verdict at the expense of Thomas Mackle at Knappagh. Mackle led by 60m after two shots. He quickly converted that into a full bowl by making the planting corner in two more. He held that lead to Farley’s, but Rafferty got a great bowl from there to the plum trees to just break the bowl of odds. Mackle had just 70m odds after playing too tight right with his next one. He was still 70m in front at the Minister’s.

Rafferty’s well-played 13th bowl unluckily missed the Condy corner. Mackle didn’t grab that opening though and just beat Rafferty’s tip by five metres. Rafferty got the better of things from the bend up to Wylie’s shop, where he had 100m odds. They opened Barney Grimley’s in two more, with Rafferty 60m in front. Mackle got an unlucky break when his next bowl hit a grill. Rafferty exploited that by making Mullin’s. Mackle directed his reply into the left, missed the tip to concede a bowl again and end his hopes of a late rally.

Juliet Murphy advanced to the Munster intermediate semi-final when she beat Lisa Hegarty at Ballinacurra. She was a bowl in front after five to Brinny cross. She held that lead past Foley’s and increased her odds to two bowls at Perrott’s. Hegarty clipped the lead to a bowl with a big shot to the GAA, but could get no closer.

The race for the first series of All-Irelands in July is gathering pace in the other grades too. In the Veteran (Over-50), Noel Gould, had a comprehensive win over Jim Coffey at Béal na Marbh. He raised a bowl after six and added a second before the end. All four Munster Junior B quarter-finals will be played between Thursday and Sunday. Timmy Murphy beat Thomas O’Callaghan in the last shot at Corrin, Fermoy to secure his spot in that line-up.

In the Junior A championship Gene McVeigh reached the Ulster final with a last shot win over Ruadhrí O’Reilly at Eglish. In Munster Shane Shannon closed with a big bowl to deny European youth champion Darragh Dempsey in the Carbery final at the Marsh Road. Mark Burke beat former Munster senior champion, Edmond Sexton, by a bowl in the North Cork final at Béal na Marbh.

At Conna James Cooney exploited a slow start by Willie O’Donovan to win by two bowls in the East Cork-Waterford semi-final. In West Cork Muiris Buttimer beat Peter Murray in the last shot at Bantry. In the North-East, last year’s under-18 champion, Paddy O’Donnell, beat Paddy Hogan by two bowls and John O’Donoghue beat Michael Murphy, both at Grenagh.