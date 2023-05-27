Ciara Mageean breaks Irish 800m record 

Ciara Mageean has reclaimed the Irish 800m record after clocking 1:59.27 at the British Milers Club meeting in Manchester.

Mageean became the first Irishwoman to break two minutes when setting the Irish record at 1:59.69 back in 2020, only to surrender it to fellow Olympian Louise Shanahan last year, who clocked 1:59.42 to beat her in Belfast.