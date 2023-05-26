Six Irish boats in weekend final action at the European Rowing Championships

Olympic champion Fintan McCarthy and new partner Hugh Moore were third in their lightweight double sculls semi-final, which was enough for a place in Saturday’s A final
MADE IT: Fintan McCarthy, left, and Hugh Moore of Ireland compete in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls semi-final during day 2 of the European Rowing Championships 2023 at Bled in Slovenia. Pic: Vid Ponikvar/Sportsfile

Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 21:37
Cian Locke

Six Irish crews will compete for medals at the European Rowing Championships in Slovenia this weekend.

McCarthy's usual partner in the boat Paul O'Donovan was back home being conferred with his medical degree but the new-look crew did enough to take the last spot in the decider, which takes place at 1.13pm.

The Ireland's women's four of Eimear Lambe, Tara Hanlon, Fiona Murtagh, and Aifric Keogh also secured their place in Saturday’s A final after finishing third in Friday morning's repechage. The final takes place at 11.22am.

Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen advanced to the A final (12.57pm on Saturday) in the lightweight women's double sculls while Steve McGowan and Katie O'Brien, fourth in the para-rowing mixed double sculls repechage, will contest Sunday’s A final at 11.20am.

Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde lead from start to finish in the women's double sculls repechage to secure a place in Sunday’s A final (11.37am).

Siobhan McCrohan can also look forward to an A final on Sunday after she won her lightweight single sculls repechage.

The men's four of Fionnan McQuillan-Tollan, Nathan Timoney, Ross Corrigan, and John Kearney finished fourth in their repechage and will take their place in the B final.

