Si Jiahui eyeing final as debutant continues to impress at Crucible 

The 20-year-old is aiming to become the youngest Crucible finalist in history.
Si Jiahui eyeing final as debutant continues to impress at Crucible 

Si Jiahui continued his remarkable form at the Crucible (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 12:55
Mark Staniforth, PA

Si Jiahui’s extraordinary run at the Crucible looked set to continue as he established an 11-5 lead over Luca Brecel after the second session of their World Snooker Championship semi-final.

The 20-year-old reeled off his third century of the match plus five more breaks of 50-plus as he moved to within seven frames of victory when they resume their last four clash on Friday evening.

Si, ranked 80 in the world, is aiming to become the youngest Crucible finalist in history and also the first debutant to win the tournament since Terry Griffiths in 1979.

And his stunning pot success had the pundits purring with former world champion Dennis Taylor telling the BBC: “I’ve been coming to the Crucible since 1977 and I’ve enjoyed watching this young player as much as anyone I’ve ever seen here.”

Showing no sign of nerves, Si got off to a quickfire start with a break of 64 before fluking a snooker by easing the white into the jaws of the top right pocket.

After failing to extricate himself, Brecel showed his frustration by slamming the white off the table, incurring a warning from referee Rob Spencer, but responded with a 65 to reduce Si’s lead.

Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 – Day 13 – The Crucible
Si Jiahui was fully focused against Luca Brecel (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A remarkable long blue was the highlight of a 122 break from Si in the following frame, and further back-to-back breaks of 89 and 58 moved the Chinese player five frames clear at 9-4.

Brecel, who was not doing a lot wrong, won the 14th frame in two visits but the irrepressible Si maintained his astonishing long-pot success rate as breaks of 55 and 71 moved him within sight of a place in the final.

More in this section

Andy Murray file photo Andy Murray equals worst run of career with opening-round exit at Madrid Open
Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2023 - Day 13 - The Crucible Si Jiahui leads Luca Brecel in World Championship semi after opening session
Bahrain Grand Prix - Preview Day - Bahrain International Circuit Charles Leclerc leaves door ajar to replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
WorldPlace: UK
<p>IPSWICH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 27: Blaithin Mackin of the Demons is tackled by Dakota Davidson of the Lions during the 2022 AFLW Season 7 Grand Final match between the Brisbane Lions and the Melbourne Demons at Brighton Homes Arena, Springfield, Ipswich on November 27, 2022 in Ipswich, Australia. (Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)</p>

AFLW season will begin on first week of September

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd