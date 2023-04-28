AFLW season will begin on first week of September

The Australian Football League has confirmed earlier this morning that the 2023 NAB sponsored AFL Women’s Season will commence on the first weekend of September.
It will coincide with the bye week of the men’s competition, which is between the final round of home and away games and first week of the Finals series.
Clubs have been granted permission to start their preparations for the upcoming AFLW season from May 29th.
The current CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement), which outlines the basic terms of a player’s employment such as minimum salary and hours worked, expired at the end of season seven and negotiations are currently underway on a new agreement.
AFL Emergency General Manager of Football Operations, Legal & Integrity, Andrew Dillon said he was pleased to provide certainty to players and clubs in preparation for the season ahead.
“We want to provide certainty to AFLW players, clubs and fans while the CBA negotiations are ongoing,” Dillon said.
"The first weekend of September is the best time for the 2023 season to start, with all eyes on the AFLW due to the bye in the AFL.
“Season length and structure continue to be discussed as part of CBA negotiations. Planning is well underway and we are excited for the AFLW season ahead.”