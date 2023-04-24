Si Jiahui eases into quarter-finals with victory over Robert Milkins

Si Jiahui picked up where he left off on Sunday to secure a spot in the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals with a 13-7 victory against Robert Milkins
CRUISE: Si Jiahui reached the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championships. Pic: Nigel French/PA

Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 15:22
PA Sport

Si Jiahui picked up where he left off on Sunday to secure a spot in the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals with a 13-7 victory against Robert Milkins.

The world number 80 is the lowest ranked player left in the tournament and continued his fantastic debut at the Crucible despite a rocky start on Monday afternoon.

Si will now face Anthony McGill or Jack Lisowski in the quarter-finals later this week.

The 20-year-old started the afternoon 11-5 ahead needing just two frames to seal a spot in the last eight, but both players felt the pressure in the opening frame with Milkins missing plenty of chances to score.

Si sunk the final red and cleared up the remaining colours to go within one frame of victory, but a great start to the second was soured after he missed the match ball, allowing Milkins to steal the frame with a clearance of 69.

The Welsh Open champion gathered momentum as he took the third frame, but Si denied any chance of an incredible comeback after a dominant display in the fourth saw him finish with a stunning century break to reach the quarter-finals.

