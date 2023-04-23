John Higgins powers into quarter-finals

John Higgins advanced to the World Championship quarter-finals with a session to spare completing a crushing win over Kyren Wilson.

Higgins earned himself a day’s rest with a phenomenal display at the Crucible.

Higgins reeled off three century breaks and three more over 50 to claim a scarcely-believable 8-0 lead in this second-round clash against an off-colour Wilson.

Higgins has had one of his most disappointing seasons with a string of early exits from ranking events but he cruised past David Grace 10-3 in his Crucible opener and laid down a stunning marker on Sunday.

The four-time champion made a clinical start with 136 and 137 total clearances, and a break of 57 allowed him to establish a three-frame advantage with Wilson’s table time limited.

Wilson continued to be glued to his seat as Higgins clinched the final frame before the mid-session interval — although a third century temporarily eluded him as he settled for a break of 77.

The one-way traffic continued as the Glaswegian lost only two frames.

Anthony McGill only needs two frames to move through to the quarter-finals after establishing a 11-5 advantage against Jack Lisowski.

It appeared the match would be all over in this session when McGill moved 10-1 ahead before a run of four frames in a row for Lisowski.

Had the Englishman managed a fifth, nerves would really have been jangling for McGill, who began the session with a 7-1 advantage, but he had the final word.

Mark Selby is bidding to regain the title he last claimed two years ago, and he won the final four frames of the session to lead Gary Wilson 10-6. Selby led 5-3 but Wilson won three of the first four frames to level at 6-6 before the four-time former champion pulled away. The match continues at 7pm on Monday evening.

China’s Si Jiahui has a commanding 10-5 lead over Robert Milkins when their match resumes on Monday (1pm).