John Higgins builds commanding 8-0 lead against Kyren Wilson at the Crucible

John Higgins reeled off three century breaks and three more over 50 to claim a scarcely-believable 8-0 lead in his World Snooker Championship second-round clash against an off-colour Kyren Wilson.

Higgins has had one of his most disappointing seasons with a string of early exits from ranking events but he cruised past David Grace 10-3 in his Crucible opener and laid down a stunning marker on Sunday.