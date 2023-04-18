Gary Wilson builds up commanding lead over Elliot Slessor at Crucible

Gary Wilson took control of his first-round clash against Elliot Slessor at the World Snooker Championship on Tuesday morning as he raced into a 7-2 lead.

Wilson led qualifier Slessor 3-1 at the mid-session interval before winning four frames in a row to go 7-1 up, underlining his dominance with a break of 131 in the eighth frame.

Slessor took the last frame of the morning to reduce his deficit to five going into the final session on Tuesday evening.

Elliot Slessor claims the last frame of the session but trails Gary Wilson 7-2.



The pair will play to a finish when they return at 7pm this evening.

In the morning’s other encounter, Jack Lisowski took a 6-3 lead against Noppon Saengkham as play resumed on table one following Monday’s ‘Just Stop Oil’ protest which saw orange powder tipped over the cloth.

Lisowski won the first frame with a century break but Saengkham hit straight back to level things up at 1-1.

Twelfth seed Lisowski then won the next two to move 3-1 up.

Jack Lisowski leads 6-3 (Mike Egerton/PA)

A nip-and-tuck fifth frame was finally won by Saengkham as an impressive clearance saw him close the gap to one.

But Lisowski stretched his lead to two once more after taking advantage of a wonderful snooker behind the yellow to win another close frame and go 4-2 up.

Saengkham got back to within one frame thanks to a break of 72 but Lisowski ended the session three clear after winning two frames in succession.