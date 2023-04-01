Joshua, minus fireworks and ferocity, gets back to winning ways

Anthony Joshua returned to winning ways but only after a laboured display in a unanimous points victory over Jermaine Franklin.

The Briton had lost three of his last five fights, which included consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, but he tasted success again for the first time since 2020 after the judges scored the London bout 118-111, 117-111 and 117-111 in favour of the home favourite.

Joshua regularly landed with his left jab and caught Franklin on a number of occasions with his powerful right but the American heavyweight stood firm.

A bizarre finish did occur at the O2 Arena with the 12th round appearing to end eight seconds early before Joshua pushed his head into Franklin and it sparked an angry reaction from Lorenzo Adams, the strength and conditioning coach of the United States boxer, who pushed the Finchley fighter.

It was quickly settled and Joshua's hand was lifted again to earn him a 25th professional win and keep alive hopes of a Battle of Britain with WBC champion Tyson Fury.

“You know me, I try and provide for the fans,” Joshua said afterwards. “I know who the fans want. The ball’s in [Fury’s] court. I would 100% be honored to compete for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world. I stand here and I say that proudly. That would be an honor.

"So wherever you are, if you’re listening. You know my management. You know my promoter. We’ve had [dialogue] before so let’s continue and hopefully we can get this on sooner than later. We’re not getting any younger.”

