Death of road bowling legend Liam O'Keeffe 

Road bowling has lost one of its most iconic figures with the death of Liam O’Keeffe of Waterfall.

While the label ‘iconic’ is often attached to sporting greats, it is certainly apt in the case of Liam O’Keeffe.

He was the first bowler to win what was then designated as the All-Ireland senior championship. He beat Ned Barry, a brother of the famous Mick Barry and also a neighbour from Waterfall, in the 1954 final at Cloghroe. That final changed the world of bowling and Liam O’Keeffe did more than most to bring the game into a more modern era over the following decades.

He played his first significant score as a 16-year old in 1946 at Waterfall. He lost in dramatic circumstances in the last shot to Con Forde, a teenager a few years older than him. They played for the massive stake of £232. It came to a last shot and O’Keeffe’s bowl was accidently blocked. He was the least agitated person on the road.

‘It was barely rolling and wouldn’t have beaten it anyway’, was how he described it to me many years later. That score launched his career, but no matter how big his own personal wins were, Liam tended to point to the achievements of others.

He was always quick to offer Mick Barry his dues as the greatest ever. He was equally generous about the great Dan Herlihy, who also came from Waterfall. He grew up in the shadow of the famous Chetwynd Viaduct. That symbolised Everest for bowlers and also like Waterfall itself, was a bridge between Cork city and east Muskerry and an absolute hotbed for bowling.

He continued to bowl throughout his life, but also got deeply involved in the organisation of the sport. He was Cork City secretary for decades, he served on the national executive, he organised championships and tournaments. Everything was done with the modest steely determination that made him a winner on the road. His sister Mary, was also a top senior bowler, as was her daughter Susan Greene. Susan won a European bronze medal and followed her uncle’s example by becoming engaged in the organisation of the sport, rising to national chairperson.