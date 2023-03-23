Lord Coe confirms Russians remain barred from athletics for ‘foreseeable future’

The International Olympic Committee is exploring a pathway for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals at next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.
Russian athletes will remain barred from top-level track and field events for the foreseeable future, World Athletics president Lord Coe has said. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA

Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 17:16
PA

Russian athletes will remain barred from track and field “for the foreseeable future” because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, World Athletics president Lord Coe has said.

However, it appears likely they will not be able to feature in athletics in Paris, arguably the highest-profile Olympic sport.

The World Athletics Council has today taken decisive action to protect the female category in our sport and do so by restricting the participation of trans athletes.

Coe told a press conference: “The World Athletics Council approved to continue to exclude Russian and Belarus athletes from all World Series events for the foreseeable future due to the invasion and ongoing war in Ukraine.”

The World Athletics Council has also decided to exclude transgender women from female events.

Coe added: “The World Athletics Council has today taken decisive action to protect the female category in our sport and do so by restricting the participation of trans athletes.”

