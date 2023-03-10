John Riordan: Message needs to land with Ja Morant and his entourage

A year and a few days ago on this page, I wrote a fawning column dedicated to the fascinatingly talented NBA player Ja Morant.

As I always do, I second guessed the topic several times before, during and after but thankfully I didn't quite reach the point of total regret and I still haven't.

The good news is that Morant retains his otherworldly grip on the sort of ability that makes players of his ilk box office. Give or take a few injuries here and there and the slight regression of his team for various reasons, he is a top-five star or thereabouts.

The bad news is that his explosion onto the scene has yielded some very 23-year-old multi-millionaire patterns of behaviour and entitlement.

The emphasis here should be on his youth, on the pressure cooker within which he is forced to exist, on the work and sacrifice he has navigated in order to better his life and that of his family and community, on the culture of bravado that dictates all aspects of American life since the times of the colonies.

Over the course of the last few months stretching back to the summer, there have been a couple of unsavoury incidents involving Morant and the entourage he is bringing along for the ride. A pattern of intimidating antics off the court was dredged back up to the surface over the weekend after the basketballer streamed himself on an Instagram Live video brandishing a handgun at a Colorado nightclub.

Earlier that evening, his Memphis Grizzlies had been beaten pretty heavily by the Denver Nuggets, the team in control of the Western Conference and the opponents that would be most important for Memphis to beat if all were well in their camp.

Morant hasn't been the reason the Grizzlies have underperformed although he has endured more injury setbacks than he did during his breakout season last year. However, the sight of him partying after a 16-point loss would have been nauseating enough were it not for the extra downer of his handgun being pulled out for viewers from whom awe or fear or a combination of both was expected.

Deep sighs of impatience exhaled across the league and the most important voices best placed to admonish the young man urged him to rein it all in. The message was clear: everything gained can disappear dramatically and painfully. A quick reset was urged for the sake of communities which look up to him while themselves being beset by gun violence. Of course, there was also a fair degree of concern for his own ability to turn a profit since he had signed some lucrative sponsorship deals including with Nike and Last summer, he was alleged to have been involved in the assault of a 17-year-old during a pick-up game gone awry. A weapon was visible then and also possibly in January when Morant's crew got involved post-game with members of the Indiana Pacers travelling party near the team’s bus. After a parting of the ways, a red laser pointed at individuals was detected from a passing SUV in which Morant was a passenger. The mendacious inference was clear.

The most recent indiscretion was the tipping point, There was enough murkiness over previous entanglements to ensure Morant could keep doing what he does best. Now here he was, a hero to so many young males in particular, exposing his sinister side.

This forced the hand of the Memphis Grizzlies and the NBA who decided this was the right moment to get Ja Morant the off-court help he needed. Which is where a lot of this story becomes interesting and probably even good.

Even before the police department closest to the nightclub had a chance to decide against pressing charges, his team gave him a two-game break, extended to four more on Wednesday, the same day Glendale Police announced that although the video was "concerning enough to prompt an investigation", they didn't have enough to charge anyone with a crime.

Morant's advisors moved quickly last Saturday to get him to push out a statement acknowledging full responsibility for his actions. "I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organisation for letting you down. I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

The way his coach, Taylor Jenkins, addressed the mess in subsequent days was a brilliant example of how to lead young men. He struck a perfect balance, highlighting the seriousness with which high-profile athletes should accept the consequences of their platform, especially when it comes to the scourge of gun violence in the US, while also underlining how Morant’s teammates and coaching staff would rally around the player in a constructive way.

Too often, those of us who didn’t grow up in poverty before being elevated to wild riches via athletic talents and prowess that we can only dream of understanding are quick to heap scorn on the actions of young men like Ja Morant.

Whether judgement is merited or not, it’s best left to their peers or their veterans to check in with much more informed viewpoints. And they did. The likes of Shaq O'Neal knew well their words would carry gravitas and balance.

“There is no excuse for what he did — but remember, he pressed the button on his phone. He went live,” the retired Hall of Famer pointed out. “Why are you in the strip club with no shirt? Why are you walking around with a weapon? And why did you hit the live button?”

Even more intriguing was how his actions highlighted a seldom revealed aspect of the modern NBA: their investigative prowess driven by a constant urge to protect the brand. Not only did the admired veterans of yesteryear take the opportunity to remind Morant of his obligations to be as positive a role model as he could be, they also seized on the chance to tell all young NBA players that their elevated status within a billion-dollar corporation made them an easy target for unimaginable scrutiny.

A year ago, Carmelo Anthony reminisced about the time he was suspended for 15 games after being involved in a brawl at the New York Knicks during his Nuggets days as a talented player making his way up quickly. Anthony felt aggrieved enough to question the decision during a private conversation with the then league commissioner, the late David Stern, who ran the NBA with an iron fist during a decade or two of commercial struggle.

It was during that conversation almost 20 years ago, according to Anthony, that he first realised the depths to which the NBA will go to know everything about each of their players, especially the top earners.

“Do you want to be on the streets or do you want to be in the NBA?” Stern asked Anthony. “I know who you’re with. I know where you live… I know when you close your eyes. I know you when you wake up.”

It was a chilling insight into the resources ploughed into surveillance and it was the boss’s way of telling his young star to get his entourage to be a support rather than a hindrance. “Either tell them to stop. Or you gotta cut them off.”

Anthony understood there and then that the corporation paying him potentially hundreds of millions of dollars felt it was their duty to know everything about the player and any potential red flags.

Similarly with Morant, the message needed to land not just with him but with his family and friends. They all should rightly enjoy the fruits of the labours of the one that made good from their circle and the player is right to bring them with him. But the only way they all succeed is if they do everything they can to ensure his talent is not upended by bad decisions.

The hope now is that Ja Morant will come back soon with a new lease of life and that his team will turn the tide on the pantomime villain antics they have been sucked into. He’s enjoyable to watch and he’s essentially a good human with a bright future.

All levels of society have that individual - mostly men - deploying braggadocio to earn clicks and likes and worse but he can be one less if all goes well during these next critical years in his career.

@JohnWRiordan