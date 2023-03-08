Andy Murray: I won’t go ‘nuts’ if Russian players get Wimbledon go-ahead

Andy Murray has admitted he will 'not be going nuts' if Russian and Belarusian players are allowed to play at Wimbledon, despite being torn over their potential return
TORN: Andy Murray will ‘not be going nuts’ if Russian and Belarusian players are allowed to compete at Wimbledon this year. Pic: Jane Barlow/PA

Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 10:13
PA Sport

Andy Murray has admitted he will “not be going nuts” if Russian and Belarusian players are allowed to play at Wimbledon, despite being torn over their potential return.

The 35-year-old Scot received the ATP’s Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for 2022 after donating more than £500,000 in prize money to help children in Ukraine affected by Russia’s invasion, but has previously said he was “not supportive” of last year’s ban.

An announcement on this year’s championships is expected soon and three-time major winner Murray remains conflicted.

My understanding is that they are going to be allowed to play and I'm not going to be going nuts if that is the case

He told BBC Sport: “It’s a really difficult one and I do feel for the players who weren’t able to play last year – but I also understand the situation and why it’s really hard for Wimbledon to make a call on it as well.

“My understanding is that they are going to be allowed to play and I’m not going to be going nuts if that is the case.

“But if Wimbledon went down another route, I would be understanding of that.”

Wimbledon was stripped of its ranking points and the Lawn Tennis Association fined for banning Russian and Belarusian players from the championships and the ATP Tour events at Queen’s Club, Eastbourne, Surbiton, Nottingham and Ilkley.

Murray
