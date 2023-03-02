Katie Taylor calls on Chantelle Cameron to replace Serrano for Dublin showdown

Katie Taylor has called out undisputed light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron for her homecoming fight in Dublin on May 20th.
The Bray Boxer was originally set to face Amanda Serrano at the 3Arena in a couple of months but her opponent was forced to pull out through injury.
But Taylor remains keen to fight on Irish soil and she has now turned her attention to a fight with Cameron, which would require her to move up a weight division.
"Let’s get it done @EddieHearn, this homecoming has waited long enough," Taylor posted on her official Instagram account.
"@3arenadublin is available so let’s give Ireland a night to remember on May 20th. Let’s go @chancam91, happy to move up in weight for the opportunity to become a two weight Undisputed champ."