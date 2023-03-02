Katie Taylor calls on Chantelle Cameron to replace Serrano for Dublin showdown

The Bray Boxer's original homecoming fight in May has been cancelled due to an injury suffered by Amanda Serrano.
Katie Taylor calls on Chantelle Cameron to replace Serrano for Dublin showdown

LET'S GET READY TO RUMBLE: Katie Taylor celebrates victory against Christina Lindardatou (not pictured) in their WBO Super-Lightweight World Title bout at Manchester Arena, Manchester.

Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 20:35
Andrew Horgan

Katie Taylor has called out undisputed light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron for her homecoming fight in Dublin on May 20th.

The Bray Boxer was originally set to face Amanda Serrano at the 3Arena in a couple of months but her opponent was forced to pull out through injury.

But Taylor remains keen to fight on Irish soil and she has now turned her attention to a fight with Cameron, which would require her to move up a weight division.

"Let’s get it done @EddieHearn, this homecoming has waited long enough," Taylor posted on her official Instagram account.

"@3arenadublin is available so let’s give Ireland a night to remember on May 20th. Let’s go @chancam91, happy to move up in weight for the opportunity to become a two weight Undisputed champ."

More in this section

Luke McCann on his way to finishing fifth and advancing to the final 2/3/2023 Ireland athletes make their mark on first day of European Indoor Championships
Bahrain Grand Prix - Preview Day - Bahrain International Circuit Red Bull ‘are in a league of their own’ ahead of Bahrain GP – George Russell
Mark English 21/7/2022 Mark English out of European Indoors due to illness
<p>WINNER AGAIN: Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz (Kamran Jebreili/AP)</p>

Novak Djokovic stays unbeaten in 2023 with victory over Hubert Hurkacz in Dubai

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd