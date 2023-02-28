Wilmot hands out lesson to take Paddy Barry Cup

Sport hands out unexpected lessons, Bryan Wilmot was the teacher in Rosscarbery and Patrick Flood the reluctant pupil. The wily warrior beating the Young Turk to take the Paddy Barry Cup.

Wilmot, one of the most underrated players on the bowling circuit, brought Flood’s seemingly inevitable climb to the very top into a siding that looked highly unlikely given his recent run of form. He reminded Flood that this was a real contest with a huge opening bowl, followed by a good second one that instantly put him a shot in front.

Despite that setback Flood scrambled his forces. He unleashed his power up Barry’s hill, winning the lead with a brilliant seventh and then edging ahead after two more to the guesthouse. He opened his shoulders with three more to the no-play line, where he was a bowl in front.

Wilmot started to chip away at the lead on the resumption. He had the odds back to 35m after two past the Quaker’s Cross. He exploited a slip by Flood to lead by 10m after 16. Flood erred again with his next one. With his reply Wilmot gained a 70m lead for the last shot. Flood missed the line from there and Wilmot beat it to claim a famous victory.

Martin Coppinger closed with a huge bowl to deny Arthur McDonagh in the opening of his defence of the Willie Whelton Cup at Grange. McDonagh set the early pace leading into the stud farm bend. Coppinger kept in touch, but McDonagh was still ahead at the schoolhouse cross. McDonagh gained more traction to Hodnett’s farm where he led by 60m, which is not a significant lead at this level.

He wasn’t able to build on this and Coppinger played a huge third last to win a 40m lead. McDonagh hit back immediately with a super bowl to regain the lead for the last shot. Another massive one from Coppinger past the line proved decisive.

A promising increase in female membership was a key takeaway from Ból-Chumann’s annual convention. There are almost a quarter more girls affiliated year-on-year, with a jump of 23%, while the numbers of adult women has increased by 12%. There is also a significant 10% growth in the number of boys bowling in 2023.

National secretary of Ból-Chumann, Michéal Ó Ceallacháin, had to make a quick costume change from presenting at annual convention to contesting the Veteran (over-50) championship against Patrick Moynihan at Macroom. He proved a winner in both roles.

Moynihan led by 20m to the top of the rise and was still ten metres fore after the next one to light. Ó Ceallacháin took the initiative by making light at Bantry’s cross, to lead by 30m. He extended his odds to 70m up the hill to the “ivy-rock”. A good bowl to the flyover extended his lead to a bowl of odds. Moynihan knocked the bowl to Mulcahy’s and cut the lead to just 70m with a good shot past the gap. Ó Ceallacháin restored the bowl with a great one to the top of the rise and the rest of the score revolved around that lead. Moynihan knocked it to Poundy’s lane and Ó Ceallacháin restored it facing down to Glasheen cross. Moynihan saved the bowl with a good last shot past the line.

The change of theatre was not as successful for All-Ireland winning set designer, Donie O’Sullivan. He failed to reproduce his Ballyduff winning formula against Aidan Sexton in the Veteran championship at Clashmore. Mick Hurley defeated Paul O’Brien at the same venue to also advance in the East Cork-Waterford veterans.

Anthony Gould progressed, by almost a bowl odds, at the expense of Thomas Boyle in the Cork city veteran championship at Templemichael. At Dunderrow, Christy Butler, defeated last year’s Mid-Cork veteran winner, Dan O’Donovan. In the same championship at Newcestown, John Murphy beat Pat O’Mahony.

John Shorten beat David Hubbard in the last shot at Béal na Marbh. They took three each to make light at the farm. Hubbard took a good lead to the top of the hill. He increased his odds to 70m with his next one past the rock. Shorten cut the odds past Hubbard’s house, after Hubbard’s reply unluckily crossed left.

Shorten continued to press, but Hubbard kept a commanding lead of 80m to the hedge. The score then took a dramatic shift when Shorten opened the bend and Hubbard missed, to leave them dead level with four to go. They were locked together in the run-in, with Hubbard missing the line with his last one and Shorten beating it.

The All-Ireland under-14 and under-12 team finals will be played at Newcastle, Co. Dublin next Saturday. Each province will be represented by two girls and two boys teams.