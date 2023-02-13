Kansas City Chiefs grind out Super Bowl victory against Philadelphia Eagles

Patrick Mahomes limped off at halftime after being sacked moments before, but emerged to spark his side in the second half.
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Picture: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 03:54
PA

The Kansas City Chiefs relied on their defence and Patrick Mahomes to claim a hard-earned 38-35 win in the Super Bowl over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes and the Chiefs did it the hard way in their third Super Bowl in four years, with the quarterback’s ongoing ankle injury threatening to bring his side undone.

Mahomes went 21 of 27 for 182 yards through the air and claimed three touchdowns at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

