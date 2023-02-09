Sluggish first quarter proves Ireland's undoing

Eurobasket Qualifying: Czech Republic 74 Ireland 57

ALL the damage was done in the first quarter when Ireland’s senior women bowed out of their 2023 Eurobasket Qualifying group with a final 57-74 loss at the Kraklova Arena in Praque.

They had lost by 16 points to the Czech Republic in their earlier meeting back in November 2021 and James Weldon’s young side had nothing to lose in their final group game as they were already out of contention to qualify.

Their losing margin was similar this time but they actually gave their largely professional opponents as good as they got for three of the four quarters.

But a really sluggish first quarter, when they allowed the home side a 16-point run on them, full of turnovers and fast breaks, ultimately proved their downfall.

Dayna Finn and Bridget Herlihy pulled out early threes to stay level in the opening five minutes but then the home side racked up 10 points from fast breaks – eight from turnovers – to lead by 12 (26-14) at the end of the first quarter.

That proved the margin Ireland couldn’t ever reel in even though they were never more than two baskets short of their opponents in the three subsequent quarters.

They were only outscored by four points (17-13) in the second quarter but went in 16 points down at half-time (43-27).

“The first quarter was really frustrating," Weldon said. "We gave up 12 points in transition and that was an area where we really wanted to target and not give up some of those easy points and unfortunately we dug ourselves that bit of a hole, but these girls never give up and they dug deep and stuck together."

There were only three points between them in the third quarter (58-39) and Ireland actually outscored the home side by a basket (18-16) in the final quarter but just gave themselves far too much to claw back from that dreadfully slow start.

By half-time the Czechs had noticeably shot 69% of two-point attempts to Ireland’s 29% and many of those came from lay-ups and costly turnovers (21 in total for the visitors) though whenever Ireland switched to a zone defence they stopped the rot.

A three-pointer from Ireland’s captain fantastic Edel Thornton helped Ireland to a promising re-start and when the Czechs went on team fouls within three minutes there got a really great opportunity to get back into it.

But another big three from Renata Brezinova pulled the home side 20 points clear and despite the best efforts of Thornton, Bridget Herlihy, Orla O’Reilly and Dayna Finn, Ireland just weren’t fast or aggressive enough to maximise their opportunities from the free-throw line or to shrug off the Czech’s tenacious pressing.

Ireland were also the victims of some strange decisions and some particularly bizarre offensive foul calls given how much the referees let go earlier.

Their three-point shooting was actually superior overall (38% to the winners' 24%), as were their free-throws (38% to to 24%) but they shot only 28% of two-pointers and were under so much pressure that they often fell foul of the shot-clock.

They just didn’t get the ball down the fast court fast enough and were too regularly turned over by the Czech’s aggressive all-court defence.

Best for Ireland was outstanding Brunell point guard Thornton with 16 pts (including three threes and 100 % from the line) and four assists and Irish-American Bridget Herlihy (15 points and 10 rebounds).

Dayna Finn and Claire Melia scored nine apiece and Orla O'Reilly scored 5 with nine rebounds and Weldon ran his whole bench which meant first full senior caps for Glanmire’s Mia Furlong and Waterford Wildcats’ Sarah Hickey.

After a dozen years in the international wilderness this marks the end of Ireland’s initial return to this level in Europe and, while they will be disappointed, their performance for three-thirds of this game, and their three-point loss to the Netherlands last time out, proved they’re not that far off if they can up their accuracy and fitness.

Weldon added: "It was a good performance to come here, to a nation that is probably going to qualify for their 15th (major) championship in a row this weekend. I do believe these girls have gained respect around Europe, talking to a lot of friends around Europe – they’re hugely encouraged with the positive steps the team is making forward. More games next summer at this level is vital for the next step of progression."

Scorers Ireland: E Thornton 16, B Herlihy 15, D Finn and C Melia 9 each. O O’Reilly 5.

Czech Republic: N Stoupalova and V Vorackova 16 each, P Holesinka 10.