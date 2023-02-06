Evans and Jackson comes from behind to win Galway International Rally

The Welsh crew of Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5) came from fourth overnight to win the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally, the opening round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

In a thrilling finish they overturned a 19.9 second deficit and finished 12.7 seconds ahead of Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and his Wexford co-driver Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5). The Monaghan/Limerick duo of Sam Moffett/Keith Moriarty (Hyundai i20 R5) were third - a further 43.6 seconds in arrears.

During Saturday’s stages, the rally lead changed just like the weather.

On a dry morning, it was Sam Moffett that took the initial lead only to be pegged back by his younger brother Josh, who increased his own pace considerably and led Meirion Evans (VW Polo GTi R5) by eight-tenths of a second with Robert Barrable (Citroen C3) an impressive third.

Another to impress was Cathan McCourt in his factory-lent Citroen C3 machine, who was only 3.1 seconds off top spot. Sam Moffett went from first to fifth as he admitted he didn’t commit on the fast sections.

Rain brought an added difficulty after the top contenders had departed the service area on slick tyres. On the three stages that followed Josh and Sam Moffett and Meirion Evans posted the respective fastest stage times, also topping the respective leaderboard.

Evans was the new rally leader after S.S. 6 - 1.8 seconds in front of Josh Moffett, who overshot on shiny tar on S.S. 5.

Third-placed McCourt was only three seconds off the lead despite a huge moment on S.S. 5 and a spin on S.S. 6. The conditions led to a number of drivers making unwanted excursions into a field on S.S. 5 - Desi Henry, Patrick O’Brien and David Guest all dropping significant time.

Josh Moffett removed the rear bumper after it began to catch fire following impact with a bank that creased it against the exhaust system; he ended the day 7.8 seconds in front of McCourt with Sam Moffett 11.5 seconds further behind.

Sunday’s opening stage was cancelled due to icy conditions and when Evans trimmed the deficit to 14.2 seconds on S.S. 11, the stage was set for a grandstand finish. Stages 12 and 13 ultimately decided the outcome of the rally as Moffett hit a bale and later spun on the former where Evans went into a 4.8 second lead.

Sam Moffett hit a wall on S.S. 12 and his brother’s woes continued on S.S. 13 when he overshot a junction allowing Evans to move 8.3 seconds clear. The Welshman went further ahead on the penultimate stage and kept his nerve to take the spoils.

Elsewhere, McCourt retired on the day’s first competitive stage when he crashed his Citroen soon after the stage start. Jonny Greer came through to finish fourth as he constantly toyed with the set-up of his Citroen.

Callum Devine was another with tweaking issues, finally finishing fifth followed by Garry Jennings and Patrick O’Brien, who punched in a fastest stage time on the penultimate stage. David Kelly (Citroen C3), Gareth MacHale, who survived a final stage puncture and two-wheel drive winner Mark Alcorn (Escort) completed the top ten.

Corrib Oil Galway International Rally (Round 1, Irish Tarmac Rally Championship) Galway: 1. M. Evans/J. Jackson (VW Polo GTi R5) 1h. 35m. 41.9s; 2. J. Moffett/A. Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5)+ 12.7s; 3. S. Moffett/K. Moriarty (Hyundai i20 R5)+ 56.3s; 3. J. Greer/N. Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2)+1m. 12.1s; 5. C. Devine/N. O'Sullivan (VW Polo GTi)+1m. 13.6s;6. G. Jennings/A. Kierans (Ford Fiesta R5)+1m.14.9s; 7. P. O'Brien/S. O'Brien (Skoda Fabia R5)+ 1m. 24.2s; 8. D. Kelly/D. O'Sullivan (Citroen C3 Rally2)+2m. 31.7s; 9. G. MacHale/B. Murphy (VW Polo GTi R5)+3m. 13.9s; 10. M. Alcorn/J. O'Donnell (Ford Escort)+4m. 46.4s.