'More than a dream come true' - Katie Taylor confirms rematch after Amanda Serrano's split decision win

"The last fight was epic and I expect nothing less for the next one.”
'More than a dream come true' - Katie Taylor confirms rematch after Amanda Serrano's split decision win

Katie Taylor (left) and Amanda Serrano will contest a rematch in Dublin in May (Frank Franklin/AP)

Sun, 05 Feb, 2023 - 10:15
PA Sport Staff

Katie Taylor’s eagerly-anticipated rematch with Amanda Serrano will take place in Dublin on May 20.

Taylor beat Serrano via a split decision in the first women’s contest to top the bill at Madison Square Garden last April.

The 36-year-old confirmed the rematch after joining Serrano in the ring following the Puerto Rican’s win on points over Erika Cruz in New York on Saturday.

“This is more than a dream come true,” unbeaten lightweight champion Taylor said.

“My debut in Ireland against Amanda Serrano, ‘The Real Deal’ Amanda Serrano. This is incredible. The last fight was epic and I expect nothing less for the next one.”

Serrano’s victory over Cruz made her the undisputed featherweight world champion.

The rematch is scheduled to take place at Dublin’s 3Arena after negotiations between the GAA and promoters Matchroom to stage it at Croke Park fell through over “security costs”.

However, on Friday, Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor offered on Twitter to provide £500,000 to pay for the security bill, to which Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn replied: “Let’s talk”.

More in this section

Max Verstappen Max Verstappen expects tougher Ferrari and Mercedes fight in F1 title defence
UCC Demons claim Cork derby bragging rights with victory over Neptune UCC Demons claim Cork derby bragging rights with victory over Neptune
Mexico F1 GP Auto Racing Everyone wants a title battle – Max Verstappen challenges rivals to step up
TaylorPlace: UK
Athletics - Day 7 - European Championships Munich 2022

Adeleke stuns with indoor record, English shows medal ambition

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.258 s