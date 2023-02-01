Mick Schumacher handed McLaren reserve role for new F1 season

The 23-year-old German, who lost his full-time seat on the grid after he was dropped by Haas, will deputise for Britain’s Lando Norris or his Australian rookie team-mate Oscar Piastri if either are unavailable to race.
Mick Schumacher handed McLaren reserve role for new F1 season

Mick Schumacher will be a reserve driver for McLaren this year (Tim Goode/PA)

Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 16:41
Philip Duncan

Mick Schumacher has been handed a reserve role at McLaren for the new Formula One season.

The 23-year-old German, who lost his full-time seat on the grid after he was dropped by Haas, will deputise for Britain’s Lando Norris or his Australian rookie team-mate Oscar Piastri if either are unavailable to race.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, was announced as Mercedes’ third driver, providing backup to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

But McLaren are powered by the Silver Arrows, and a deal agreed between both sides will see Schumacher race for the British team if required.

Schumacher spent two seasons at Haas, starting 43 races and scoring points on just two occasions. He has been replaced by German veteran Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 campaign.

The new season begins in Bahrain on March 5.

More in this section

Irish Davis Cup team aiming for the summit at the foot of the Andes  Irish Davis Cup team aiming for the summit at the foot of the Andes 
Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James moves to fourth on all-time assists list as scoring record nears
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers I’m retiring for good – NFL great Tom Brady quits game after 23 seasons
SchumacherPlace: UK
<p>COMEBACK KID: Brian Corcoran celebrates during the 2004 All-Ireland final. Pic: INPHO/Patrick Bolger</p>

Ten other sportspeople who came back after retiring - with mixed results

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.228 s