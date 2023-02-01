Ten other sportspeople who came back after retiring - with mixed results

After Tom Brady’s largely underwhelming ‘unretirement’, we take a look at ten other sportspeople who made comebacks after initially calling it a day – with mixed results.

Michael Jordan (basketball)

LEGEND: Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan in action. Pic: Tony Ranze/AFP via Getty Images

Anyone who watched the excellent Netflix documentary ‘The Last Dance’ will be familiar with the dramatic retirement of the biggest NBA star of them all back in 1993.

Jordan announced his retirement in October of that year, saying that he had lost his desire to play basketball. Jordan later said that the murder of his father three months earlier helped shape his decision.

Jordan unretired in March of 1995 with a famous two-sentence statement. “I’m back.” That was not MJ’s only premature retirement. In January of 1999, after leading the Chicago Bulls to their second three-peat, he retired again. He joined the Washington Wizards in September 2001 and played on for two more seasons.

George Foreman (boxing)

FEARSOME: Former World Heavyweight Champions Joe Frazier, George Foreman and Muhammad Ali, in London to publicize the launch of the video 'Champions Forever', a tribute to their fight careers

Foreman was a legendary boxer who won Olympic Gold in the heavyweight division in 1968. In 1973 he captured the world heavyweight title with a knockout of the previously undefeated Joe Frazier.

He defended his title twice before being defeated by Muhammed Ali in the legendary Rumble in the Jungle in 1974. Foreman was unable to get another shot at the title and retired in 1977 after a defeat to Jimmy Young in 1977.

He made a stunning comeback in 1997 aged 38. While some saw it as a foolish move, Foreman still retained much of his fearsome punching power. He lost a world title match against Evander Holyfield but was given another shot against Michael Moorer, a man 19 years his junior, in 1994.

A tenth-round knockout saw Foreman become world champion once again, 20 years after he had last held the title. At 46 he was the oldest world champion in history.

Paul Scholes (soccer)

GENERATIONAL: Paul Scholes in action for Manchester United. Pic: Phil Noble

Scholes retired in 2011 as one of the most talented players of his generation. He had won two Champions Leagues, ten Premier Leagues, three FA Cups, two League Cups, and been capped 66 times by England.

He announced his retirement in May 2011 after yet another Premier League and having lost to a brilliant Barcelona team in the Champions League final.

However, Scholes’ appetite to return increased and he made a comeback in January 2012, but it was not enough to help United retain their title as Sergio Aguero’s late winner sealed the title for Manchester City.

He retired for good in May 2013 having helped United recapture the Premier League title in Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge.

Brian Corcoran (hurling)

Cork legend Corcoran was regarded as one of the greatest defenders to ever play the game. He was only 19 when he won the Hurler of the Year award in 1992 despite Cork losing the final to Kilkenny. He won an All-Star at corner back the same year.

He finally got his All-Ireland medal in 1999 when a young Cork team beat Kilkenny with Corcoran starring at centre back. Another All-Star and Hurler of the Year award came his way. He retired from both club and inter-county action after Cork were eliminated from the 2001 hurling championship.

He made a comeback to inter-county action in 2004 after impressive performances with his club, Erin’s Own, and was given a new role at full forward. His performances helped the Rebels capture another All-Ireland and he was awarded another All-Star.

Corcoran won his third All-Ireland medal in 2005 when Cork beat Galway in the final. He retired for good in 2006 after Kilkenny beat Cork in that year’s All-Ireland final.

Lance Armstrong (cycling)

ILL-FATED: Lance Armstrong during the 2010 Tour de France. Pic: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Armstrong retired from cycling in 2005 after capturing his seventh Tour de France in a row. He retired with persistent rumours of drug taking following him around but with no wrongdoing proved against him.

He made a comeback to the sport in 2009 after four years away saying. He finished 3rd in that race and 23rd in 2010. That same year a federal case was launched in the United States against Armstrong and his US Postal team. He retired from professional cycling for the second and final time in 2011.

He finally confessed to doping in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2013. Winfrey asked him if he wishes he had stayed retired.

“I do,” he said. “We wouldn’t be sitting here if I hadn’t come back.”

Michael Schumacher (formula one)

WINNER: Michael Schumacher during his time with Ferrari. Pic: Ferrari Photo Service

Schumacher initially retired as the most successful Formula One driver of all time in 2006. He had won seven Formula One titles Benetton and Ferrari including five in a row between 2000 and 2004 – a record that still stands.

In December 2009 he announced he was returning to the sport and would race with the Mercedes team alongside fellow German Nico Rosberg. The German manufacturer were returning to the sport for the first time since 1955.

In his three seasons with Mercedes, he finished 9th, 8th, and 13th. He finished on the podium after a third-place finish in the 2012 European Grand Prix. At 43, he was the oldest driver to achieve a podium finish since 1970.

He announced his retirement from the sport for the second and final time in 2012. Schumacher suffered catastrophic injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.

Michael Phelps (swimming)

DECORATED: USA's Michael Phelps celebrates with yet another Gold Medal. Pic: Tony Marshall/PA Wire

American Phelps retired in 2012 as the most decorated Olympian of all-time. He had won 18 gold medals and 22 overall. In that year’s London Olympics, he had won four golds and two silvers.

He retired after those Olympics telling Time magazine: "I'm done. I'm finished. I'm retired. I'm done. No more," and that "I just wanted to be done with swimming and didn't want anything to do with the sport anymore."

He announced he was making a comeback in 2014 and went on to compete in his fifth Olympics, not the norm in a sport where peak performance is usually at a much younger age. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, at the age of 31, he won five more gold medals and seven overall. He retired for good immediately following Rio.

Mike McCarthy (Gaelic football)

SOLID: Mike McCarthy lifts the Sam Maguire in 2009. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

McCarthy was the quiet man of the great Kerry team of the 2000s, going about his job of tagging the opposition’s best forwards with minimum fuss. He won three All-Ireland medals in 2000, 2004, and 2006 before retiring aged just 28 after winning three All-Stars.

After Cork beat Kerry in the 2009 Muster championship, and with McCarthy in superb form for his club Kilcummin, Jack O’Connor asked McCarthy back in with Kerry. They ended the year as All-Ireland champions with McCarthy exceptional at centre back. He retired for good in 2010 after Kerry’s loss to Down.

Bjorn Borg (tennis)

PRODIGY: Bjorn Borg. Pic: Julian Finney/Getty Images for Laver Cup

Borg won 11 Grand Slam titles between 1974 and 1981. He won six French Open title and five-in-a-row at Wimbledon. He shocked the world when he retired from the sport at the age of just 26 in 1983.

His rivalry with John McEnroe had captured the public imagination but at the time he said he was frustrated with the game.

He made a comeback in 1991 at the age of 35 but couldn’t recapture his previous form and retired for good in 1993.

Rob Gronkowski (American football)

ALL ACTION: Rob Gronkowski catches a touchdown pass for the Patriots during Super Bowl XLIX. Pic: AP Photo/Kathy Willens

One of Brady’s most trusted lieutenants, Gronkowski was at New England for four of Brady’s Super Bowl wins. Regarded as one of the best tight ends of all time, ‘Gronk’ initially retired in 2019 after helping the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII.

In April 2020 he came out of retirement and reunited with Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The duo would go on to capture yet another Super Bowl with victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Gronkowski signed up for the 2021 season, but injury disrupted his playing time and he retired for good in June 2022.