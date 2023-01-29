Damar Hamlin posts thank you message to fans

Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back
A video board at Levi's Stadium shows a message for Damar Hamlin during an NFL football game. File pic: AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Sun, 29 Jan, 2023 - 22:27
Steve Jones

Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on January 2.

Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak after the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts.

“It was just a lot to process within my own self – mentally, physically, even spiritually. It’s just been a lot to process,” he said. “But I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support and everything that’s just been coming in my way.”

Hamlin then said he has come to peace with what happened on the field when he collapsed after making what appeared to be a routine tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who struck Hamlin squarely in the chest.

“What happened to me on Monday Night Football, I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world,” he said in a five-and-a-half-minute video posted on his Instagram account.

“And now I’m able to give to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most. And that’s always been my dream,” he added. “That’s always been what I stood for and what I will continue to stand for. ”

Titled “Thank You: A message from Damar Hamlin,” the video opens with Hamlin walking into view, placing down a jacket and taking a seat in a dimly lit room with the word ‘Bills’ prominently displayed behind him. Hamlin shows no after-effects of the injury while wearing a white T-shirt with the name of his foundation, Chasing Millions, printed on the front.

