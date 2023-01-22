Underdogs Killester defy odds to overwhelm stacked Meteors

Paudie O’Connor Cup final: Killester 96 Trinity Meteors 70

KILLESTER’S women scored one of the biggest wins in their history and biggest shocks ever with their sensational 26-point demolition of Trinity Meteors in the InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor Cup final.

It was their second cup title in four years but with a very different team and the manner in which they confounded all the pundits to destroy international-stacked Meteors was truly astounding.

Their tiny but indefatigable point guard Chanell Williams and fellow American Chyna Latimer provided 51 of their points and that, with the phenomenal outside shooting of Ireland international Mimi Clarke and Lithuanian Ieva Bagdanaviciene propelled them to a famous victory.

It was always going to be a contrasting battle between their athleticism and speed and Meteor’s 'double big' of Claire Melia and American Celena Talborn.

Killester cast aside their underdogs tag right from the start by racing into a six-point lead in the opening minutes thanks to two threes by Williams.

Two great jumpers from Latimer helped quickly stretch it to nine and while Meteors got it back to three, Williams’ ferocious pace and 11 first-quarter points stretched them into a 28-22 lead at the first break.

They didn’t let up in the second. Ella McCloskey produced her second three and a Robyn Malone lay-up and a Clarke three helped them 12 points clear but Meteors started to settle.

With Taborn dominating the boards and Irish international Dayna Finn finally getting into the game - contributing nine and eight respectively in the second quarter - Meteors actually took their first lead with a minute to go before the break.

The atmosphere ratcheted up further when Ieva Bagdanaviciene sank a big three which looked like giving Killester a four-point half-time lead only for Irish international Melia to step back across the arc and match her with a buzzer-beater, leaving the 2020 champions just a point clear at the break (46-47) and all to play for.

But then Killester started dropping the bombs from distance.

Two threes apiece from Bagdanaviciene and Clarke and another from Williams powered them to a 14-point by the end of the third (60-74) and, in contrast, Meteors’s own attack looked extremely laboured and predictable with McCloskey doing a big job inside in the paint to hold Melia to just 13 points.

Still they didn’t take their foot off the pedal. Bagdanaviciene producing another three on the re-start as they charged into a remarkable 22-point lead and their Lithuanian star produced her fifth three to beat the shot-clock at one point as they went on a scoring run of 13 -5 to put victory beyond doubt.

Meteors lost Dayna Finn to injury in the final quarter but she was well shackled by Williams throughout and Killester just kept driving on despite losing both Williams and Clarke to cramp themselves.

Their 14 three-pointers – five from Bagdanaviciene, four from Williams, three from Clarke and two from McCloskey - dwarfed Meteors’ five (from 28 attempts) but their ability to hold them inside was equally vital.

Killester 96 (C Latimer 26, C Williams 25, I Bagdanaviciene 17, E McCloskey 12, M Clarke 9).

Trinity Meteors 70 (C Taborn 25, D Finn 14, C Melia 13, S Kenny 7).