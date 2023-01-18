10 Chinese snooker players have case to answer over match-fixing allegations

The allegations include fixing matches, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and seeking to obstruct the investigation
10 Chinese snooker players have case to answer over match-fixing allegations

MATCH-FIXING: Ten Chinese players have a “case to answer” in relation to alleged match-fixing, the sport’s governing body has said. Pic: Steven Paston/PA

Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 12:00
PA Sport

World snooker’s governing body has decided that 10 Chinese players have a case to answer in relation to alleged match-fixing.

The allegations include fixing matches, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and seeking to obstruct the investigation.

Former Masters champion Yan Bingtao is one of the players and has been charged with fixing matches on the World Snooker Tour and betting on snooker in breach of World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) regulations.

Liang Wenbo was the first player to be suspended as part of the investigation in October, with Bingtao, Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning, Chang Bingyu and Chen Zifan suspended in December.

Zhao Xintong, who beat Luca Brecel to win the 2021 UK Championship title, was suspended in January along with Zhang Jiankang.

All 10 players are currently suspended from attending and competing on the World Snooker Tour and in other WPBSA-governed events.

An independent disciplinary tribunal will now be convened to consider the evidence.

More in this section

Emma Raducanu Emma Raducanu beaten by Coco Gauff at Australian Open
Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets NBA roundup: Nuggets best Blazers on Nikola Jokic's triple-double
Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal ‘mentally destroyed’ as Australian Open defence ends in injury
BettingPlace: UK
<p>DEFENDING CHAMPION: Toyota WRT driver Kalle Rovanpera of Finland celebrates last year's title. Pic: John Cowpland/AFP via Getty Images</p>

World Rally Championship returns on Thursday

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.248 s