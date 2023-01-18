10 Chinese snooker players have case to answer over match-fixing allegations

World snooker’s governing body has decided that 10 Chinese players have a case to answer in relation to alleged match-fixing.
The allegations include fixing matches, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and seeking to obstruct the investigation.
Former Masters champion Yan Bingtao is one of the players and has been charged with fixing matches on the World Snooker Tour and betting on snooker in breach of World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) regulations.
Liang Wenbo was the first player to be suspended as part of the investigation in October, with Bingtao, Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning, Chang Bingyu and Chen Zifan suspended in December.
Zhao Xintong, who beat Luca Brecel to win the 2021 UK Championship title, was suspended in January along with Zhang Jiankang.
All 10 players are currently suspended from attending and competing on the World Snooker Tour and in other WPBSA-governed events.
An independent disciplinary tribunal will now be convened to consider the evidence.