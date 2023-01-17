Pipers Hill Naas crowned All-Ireland U19B Schools Cup champions

Teresian School and St Josephs CBS Nenagh also scooped All-Ireland titles on Tuesday. 
Teresian School’s Zoe Patrick with Marian Fitzsimons of St Joseph’s Ballybunion during the Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup U16B girls final at the National Basketball Arena, won by Teresian.

Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 21:06
Cian Locke

Pipers Hill College Naas - who were beaten finalists last year - were crowned Pinergy U19B girls All-Ireland Schools’ Cup champions after a 39-22 triumph over Teresian School at the National Basketball Arena.

Mya Pardy was the star for her school, scoring 19 points on her way to securing the MVP award. 

Another shining light for Pipers Hill was Stephanie Nnabuihe, whose presence on rebounds was key to her side's comfortable victory. Nnabuihe also contributed with 16 points of her own.

Speaking after the game, MVP Pardy said: “It’s unbelievable, a dream come true. I couldn’t have asked for a better game.”

Piper’s Hill Naas’ Mya Pardy with Dorothy Miller Carney of The Teresian School during the Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup U19B girls final, won by Piper’s Hill Naas.

In the U19C boys final, St Joseph’s CBS, Nenagh took the plaudits after surviving a late Coláiste Mhuirlinne comeback to lift the trophy on a 42-45 scoreline.

Having led 26-40 at the end of the third, St Josephs CBS looked in cruise control but Coláiste Mhuirlinne limited their opponents to five fourth-quarter points and staged a comeback. It wasn't to be, however, as St Joseph’s CBS closed out well before captain Fionn O’Meara lifted the trophy.

Earlier in the day, Helena Keane - who also put in a fine performance in the U19B final - was the game-winner for Teresian School as they beat St Josephs Ballybunion in the U16B girls final. 

Keane was to the fore throughout and finished with a 13-point haul to take glory for her side. Zoe Patrick backed up her teammate with an impressive 10-point display. 

