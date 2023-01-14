Mark Williams routs Jack Lisowski to reach first Masters final since 2003

Mark Williams can look forward to his first appearance in the final of The Masters since 2003 after a 6-0 rout of Jack Lisowski in the first semi-final
Mark Williams routs Jack Lisowski to reach first Masters final since 2003

WHITEWASH: Mark Williams routed Jack Lisowski 6-0 to reach his first Masters final since 2003. Pic: Steven Paston/PA

Sat, 14 Jan, 2023 - 18:28
PA Sport

Mark Williams can look forward to his first appearance in the final of The Masters since 2003 after a 6-0 rout of Jack Lisowski in the first semi-final.

Twelve months after suffering a stunning defeat to Neil Robertson, who needed two fouls to recover from 67-26 down in the deciding frame, Williams made sure there was no question of a repeat with a clinical performance.

Williams dominated on the safeties and punished errors from Lisowski to seize the upper hand, and said his performance shows he is over the disappointment of last year.

“I’m enjoying it, I’m in another final, especially after last year,” he said on Eurosport. “A lot of people said, ‘How would you get over that?’ As soon as I walked out I was over it and I’m back in the final now.

“It’s easy to win but when you lose you have to get over it. I’ve never been worried. If I lost 6-5 from 5-0 up, it wouldn’t have made any difference. I would have said, ‘best of luck Jack’ and move on.”

It means the world number seven is into his first final at the Alexandra Palace – with The Masters still at the Wembley Conference Centre the last time he made it to the last two.

More in this section

Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs Spurs set NBA attendance record of 68,323 against Warriors
Cazoo Masters 2023 - Day Four - Alexandra Palace Judd Trump rallies from behind to beat Barry Hawkins into Masters semi-finals
Mark Scannell’s Glanmire prepare for tough battle with Mystics Mark Scannell’s Glanmire prepare for tough battle with Mystics
MastersPlace: UK
<p>KEY KNOCK: Ireland's Ross Adair scored his maiden T20 half-century. Pic: Zimbabwe Cricket</p>

Ireland tie T20 series with Zimbabwe after six wicket win

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.238 s