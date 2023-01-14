Mark Williams routs Jack Lisowski to reach first Masters final since 2003

Mark Williams can look forward to his first appearance in the final of The Masters since 2003 after a 6-0 rout of Jack Lisowski in the first semi-final.
Twelve months after suffering a stunning defeat to Neil Robertson, who needed two fouls to recover from 67-26 down in the deciding frame, Williams made sure there was no question of a repeat with a clinical performance.
Williams dominated on the safeties and punished errors from Lisowski to seize the upper hand, and said his performance shows he is over the disappointment of last year.
3-0— World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) January 14, 2023
Mark Williams is leaving Jack Lisowski behind.#CazooMasters | @CazooUK pic.twitter.com/slCgacw3WL
“I’m enjoying it, I’m in another final, especially after last year,” he said on Eurosport. “A lot of people said, ‘How would you get over that?’ As soon as I walked out I was over it and I’m back in the final now.
“It’s easy to win but when you lose you have to get over it. I’ve never been worried. If I lost 6-5 from 5-0 up, it wouldn’t have made any difference. I would have said, ‘best of luck Jack’ and move on.”
It means the world number seven is into his first final at the Alexandra Palace – with The Masters still at the Wembley Conference Centre the last time he made it to the last two.