Michael Smith throws nine-darter en route to winning maiden World Championship

Michael Smith fired a stunning nine-dart finish on his way to winning the World Championship for the first time after a brilliant victory over Michael van Gerwen
CHAMPION: Michael Smith won the world title. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA

Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 22:44
Jonathan Veal

Michael Smith fired a stunning nine-dart finish on his way to winning the World Championship for the first time after a brilliant victory over Michael van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace.

The 32-year-old, a two-time runner-up including a painful defeat to Peter Wright 12 months ago, hit darting perfection in the second set and continued to produce some mesmeric scoring as he won one of the greatest finals ever 7-4 that left him in tears of joy.

He became just the second player to hit a nine-darter in the World Championship final and the first since Adrian Lewis in 2011 as he took his place in the history books.

In taking his maiden title at the third attempt he also became world number one and gained revenge for the 2019 final defeat to Van Gerwen.

That was the last time the Dutchman won the showpiece and it needed brilliance from Smith to deny him this time around as ‘Bully Boy’ rattled off four successive sets to secure his path to glory.

<p>CRITICAL: Buffalo Bills players and staff pray for Damar Hamlin. Pic: Joshua A Bickel/AP</p>

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after cardiac arrest

