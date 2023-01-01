Quotes of the year: At her finest hour, Amber Barrett found the perfect words

The Big Sporting Moments in Quotes

“This is the best day of my life in terms of what we’ve done for football. But when you put it into perspective, we don’t scratch the surface of what happened over there on Friday. I’m dedicating this to those 10 beautiful souls who perished, to all their families. Because I know they touched their lives. They certainly touched ours. This is for Creeslough. This is for Donegal.”

Amber Barrett somehow found just the right words after her landmark goal for Ireland in the World Cup playoff win over Scotland.

“This man is redefining the way Gaelic football is played. I felt a bit sorry for Padraig O’Hora today. He was like a man trying to pick up mercury with a fork.”

Colm O’Rourke set the tone for David Clifford’s year after the Allianz League Division 1 final.

“I don’t know why you’d want to play that sport because it’s dreadful stuff to watch. I can’t understand it. There’s no skill at all.”

Meath ladies manager Eamonn Murray wasn’t happy at the prospect of losing his best players to Aussie Rules.

“Who do you think you are? You’re a shit Richie McCaw, pal.” Peter O’Mahony set New Zealand skipper Sam Cane straight during the second test in Dunedin.

“I can’t believe what I’m watching – I’ve never seen so much dancing, it’s like watching Strictly. I don’t mind the first kind of jig, it’s the one after that, and then the manager getting involved.” Roy Keane was the most quotable man of 2022, but not the most popular in Brazil.

“My last information is we are getting a plane. So we can go by plane and come back by plane. If not, we’ll go by train. If not, we’ll go by bus. If not, I’ll drive a seven-seater.”

During the last days of the Roman Abramovic era, Thomas Tuchel found Chelsea’s spending curbed.

“I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year, but last year too…

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.” Cristiano Ronaldo and Piers Morgan proved a combination too explosive for Erik Ten Hag to put up with any more.

"What more could there be after this?"

Lionel Messi after winning the World Cup.

“Spuds, gravy, the mother’s Sunday roast.” Tadhg Furlong explains his dreams were more basic as a youngster than captaining Ireland.

“Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.” Roger Federer hung up his racket aged 41.

"It feels so good to be home!" Brittney Griner after her return to the USA following 10 months in Russian prisons.

“We want the fight at Croke Park, 80,000 people. Every single person here will want to be there. It will be the biggest event in women’s boxing history.” Katie Taylor eyed the perfect homecoming.

Golf’s LIV Tour generated more quotable outbursts than any other sporting event.

Bryson DeChambeau just wanted his slice: “All of a sudden, a new pizza shop opens up, right? And then that original pizza house goes, ‘if you go over there, we’re banning you from ever coming back to our pizza shop’. What’s wrong with that economic model?”

Shane Lowry didn’t like the company he had to keep at the BMW Championship: “There are certain guys I just can’t stand them being here to be honest and I don’t like it that they’re here. I think the one thing that has annoyed me over the past few months is how disruptive they’re all trying to be and I get they’re here to get world ranking points and all that but in a way I think they’re here for that and to be disruptive, I don’t think they’re here for anything else.”

Rory McIlroy prayed for peace:

"I don't want a fractured game. I never have. You look at some other sports and what's happened and the game of golf is ripping itself apart right now.”