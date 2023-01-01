Quotes of the year: At her finest hour, Amber Barrett found the perfect words

The Big Sporting Moments in Quotes
Amber Barrett somehow found just the right words after her landmark goal for Ireland in the World Cup playoff win over Scotland.
Colm O’Rourke set the tone for David Clifford’s year after the Allianz League Division 1 final.
Meath ladies manager Eamonn Murray wasn’t happy at the prospect of losing his best players to Aussie Rules.
Peter O’Mahony set New Zealand skipper Sam Cane straight during the second test in Dunedin.
Roy Keane was the most quotable man of 2022, but not the most popular in Brazil.
During the last days of the Roman Abramovic era, Thomas Tuchel found Chelsea’s spending curbed.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Piers Morgan proved a combination too explosive for Erik Ten Hag to put up with any more.
Lionel Messi after winning the World Cup.
Tadhg Furlong explains his dreams were more basic as a youngster than captaining Ireland.
Roger Federer hung up his racket aged 41.
Brittney Griner after her return to the USA following 10 months in Russian prisons.
Katie Taylor eyed the perfect homecoming.
Golf’s LIV Tour generated more quotable outbursts than any other sporting event.
Bryson DeChambeau just wanted his slice:
Shane Lowry didn’t like the company he had to keep at the BMW Championship:
Rory McIlroy prayed for peace: