Killorglin flex muscle and edge Ballincollig to Premier prize

The climax to the 51st Castleisland Basketball Blitz which saw 175 games played over five days saw Killorglin edge favourites Ballincollig 44-41 in the Premier Men's decider. In truth, Killorglin CYMS were more worthy winners than the scoreline might indicate.

They were on fire in the opening half from three-point land with Aleix Tarradellas draining three, and Pharroh Gordon another to race into a 16-4 lead. Colm Blount came in for Ballincollig to score two baskets while Ciaran O’Sullivan and Sean O’Flynn with one apiece closed the gap to 24-15 at half time.

In a very physical contest, Ballincollig looked to be back thanks to a Sean O'Flynn three-pointer and a basket from Adrian O’Sullivan as the gap closed to 26-22. Then a turnover saw RJ Kelly shoot the lights out in a 7-2 run before Ballincollig rallied through Jose Jimenez, Adrian and Ronan O’Sullivan and suddenly the game was in the melting pot at 37-33 with four minutes left.

However Ballincollig were in foul trouble and Aksels Skaistlauks punished them from the free throw line and Jani Griffith also added three from four as Killorglin eased to victory. There was an edge to the contest and this should make their Monday night Superleague meeting worth seeing.

Earlier Irish basketball legend John Teahan rolled back the years as, along with sons Sean and Ronan, he helped Waterville Warriors win the Division 2 Men’s Final when they beat St Marys 29-16. Teahan, now 51, played his first blitz back in 1984, and wanted to play with both his sons Sean (19) and Ronan (17) before he called it a day.

Baskets from Sean Teahan and Jim Lynch saw Waterville lead 15-12 at half time. Graham O’Connor with a layup closed the gap to a single point on the restart but that was as good as it got for St Marys as the Teahan family took control and added nine points to win 29-16. Teahan said he's not considering retirement.

In the Division 1 Men’s decider, Ballymac Bobcats complete the double as they defeated St Mary's 22-21 in a thriller. The gallant losers' Declan Cahill had a look to win the game but it failed to drop as Padraig and Aaron Fleming along with James Fernane inspired Bobcats to a deserved win.

Earlier the Div 2 Ladies Final, Ballymac Bobcats take an early 7-0 thanks to baskets from Rachel Griffin, Eabha Ní Laighin and Roisín Rahilly against an experienced Kenmare Kestrels side but the Kestrels were soon in front 11-9 thanks to some excellent baskets from Clionadh Daly, Monste Salvado and the outstanding Amy Harrington. The game was tied 11-11 at half time and three Harrington baskets appeared to have Kestrels on the way to victory. But a timeout and a tactical switch saw Roisín Rahilly curb the Harrington threat and Rachel Griffin with three superb baskets saw Bobcats prevail by four, 27-23.