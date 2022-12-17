Simon Whitlock makes PDC progress after ‘real battle’ as Lisa Ashton knocked out

Former finalist Simon Whitlock survived a major scare to reach the second round of the PDC World Darts Championship while Lisa Ashton suffered a narrow loss.

Whitlock, the runner-up 13 years ago, battled to a 3-2 victory over Christian Perez of the Philippines at Alexandra Palace.

Perez twice fought back from a set down and had chances in the decider but missed nine darts at double with the final set tied at 1-1.

“That was a real battle, Christian played really well and it could’ve gone either way,” Whitlock said on pdc.tv. “I think I stayed calm, used my experience and just got lucky really.”

Lisa Ashton (right) was narrowly beaten by Ryan Meikle (John Walton/PA)

Four-time women’s world champion Ashton was bidding for her first victory on her fourth appearance on darts’ biggest stage and threatened a sensational comeback against Ryan Meikle.

But, having recovered from 2-0 down to level the match, Ashton was unable to maintain her momentum in the decider as Meikle claimed a 3-2 victory.

Daryl Gurney became the first seeded player to go out of the tournament, losing 3-0 to Alan Soutar in the second round, while Adam Gawlas defeated Richie Burnett 3-2 and Martin Lukeman was a 3-0 winner over Nobuhiro Yamamoto.

In the evening session, Scot Cameron Menzies held his nerve to see off Brazilian Diogo Portela 3-1.