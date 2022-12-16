Tipperary's Tobin breaks Antarctic marathon record

It’s a long way from Antarctica to Tipperary, but for Clonmel’s Sean Tobin this was a trip worth making. On Wednesday morning, the 28-year-old ran the fastest marathon in history on the continent, clocking 2:53:33 to break the previous record of 2:54:54 by USA’s Mike Wardian during the 2017 World Marathon Challenge.
Tobin was competing in this year’s Antarctic Ice Marathon, which was staged at Union Glacier, just over 1000km from the South Pole. “I had to go deep inside myself, it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” said Tobin, who has represented Ireland at global level in cross country in recent years and is a two-time national champion on the track.
In temperatures of -14 degrees Celsius, runners struggled with difficult underfoot conditions and Tobin was among those to overcome a mid-race fall. Spain’s Joan Pierre Carbonell Alberti finished second in 3:29.04 with the UK’s Joey Prestidge third.
“I did not expect it to be as challenging underfoot as that, it was so difficult mentally,” said Tobin, who was making his marathon debut at the event. He spoke emotionally after the finish about his late brother, Gary, who passed away in 2019.
This year’s Antarctic Ice Marathon, the event’s 17th edition, saw 61 competitors take part from 20 nations, including 11 athletes who were completing their seventh marathon on seven continents.
The women’s race was won by the USA’s Becca Pizzi in 4:24:15, ahead of Dawn Doucette (USA) and Grace Yao (USA).
Race Director Richard Donovan, a Galway native who has sponsored Tobin in recent years, said the Clonmel athlete had produced “the best run ever” in Antarctica and that his performance was “an amazing tribute to his brother, his family, everybody in Tipperary and in Ireland.”