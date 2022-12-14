Katie Taylor is Ireland's most popular athlete for sixth year in a row

After another remarkable year for women’s sport, Ireland’s most admired athlete is once again boxer Katie Taylor and the public’s Team of the Year is the Women’s national football team who secured a historic World Cup qualification spot.

Taylor, who enjoyed victories over Amanda Serrano and Karen Carabajal in 2022, extends her streak to six in a row after securing 21% of all votes. With a Croke Park homecoming on the cards, no one would dare suggest she is not on course to extend the run in 2023. The results come from the Teneo Sport and Sponsorship Index, a representative survey of 1,000 people, now in its 13th year. The research was carried out between November 17 and 25.

Vera Pauw’s side clinched their place in Australia with a 1-0 triumph over Scotland at Hampden Park last October. They were voted Team of the Year with 26% of the vote, just ahead of the Irish men’s rugby team. World Rugby’s number-one ranked side finished on 24%.

Rounding off the top three was the record-breaking Ireland Women’s Boxing team who backed up a two-gold medal haul at the World Championships in May by travelling to the European Championships in Montenegro and claiming an unprecedented three gold, two silver and two bronze medals. The Limerick hurlers and the Irish rowers are in fourth and fifth respectively.

“2022 was a phenomenally successful year for Irish athletes and sports teams across the board,” said Kelli O’Keefe, Teneo Ireland Managing Director. “The results of this research demonstrate that women’s sport, and our female athletes, have cemented their place in the psyche of the Irish public for their world class performances and achievements again this year.”

Rachel Blackmore’s Cheltenham Gold Cup win on Henry De Bromhead’s A Plus Tard was enough to see her finish second behind Taylor in the nation’s most admired athlete voting. Olympic champion Kellie Harrington, who won European Gold this year, was tied on 6% alongside World Rugby Player of the Year nominee, Jonathan Sexton. Golfer Shane Lowry is tied with rower Paul O’Donovan in fifth.

What of Rory McIlroy? Just this week he was honoured by the Association of Golf Writers (AGW) as its 2022 Golfer of the Year. He finished tied in seventh spot level with Ellen Keane on 4%. He is a world class talent after a career-defining season. In 2019, Lowry came second. Do the achievements of the Holywood’s star surpass his appreciation? Indisputably. Why? One question that usually produces a thousand different answers, although never a satisfactory one.

Elsewhere, soccer reigned supreme as “Ireland’s favourite sport” for eight consecutive years from 2010 when this research was first undertaken. Now for the sixth year in a row, it is behind Gaelic games. The top spot pulled 20%, ahead of the round ball’s 17% and rugby’s 13%. Tennis is fourth while golf and horse racing are fifth.

Trivia, telling or troubling: 21 governing bodies were listed when Sport Ireland announced their funding for high-performance programmes earlier this year. Two had their budgets discontinued. One of them it turns out, was Ireland’s fourth favourite sport. There is evidently something there for Tennis Ireland to tap into if they are capable.

The nation’s most memorable sporting moment was split, fittingly. In one corner, Taylor’s split decision win over Amanda Serrano after an epic battle at Madison Square Garden. Joining it was Ireland’s victory in their third Test against the All Blacks to win the series.

Shane Lowry’s emotional interview after winning the BMW PGA Championship shared third with Amber Barrett’s goal against Scotland and touching celebration dedicated to the people of Creeslough.

In the category of greatest sporting achievement, the All Blacks series win claimed 22%, ahead of the Scotland victory on 13%. Taylor overcoming Serrano was third with Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy retaining their gold medal at the rowing world championships just behind.

As well as looking back, it is time to look forward. We are in store for a bumper year. The most eagerly anticipated sporting event of 2023 is the Rugby World Cup. Despite a new format and a contentious calendar, the All-Ireland football championship is still in second. The Six Nations and All-Ireland hurling championship tie in third. The FIFA Women’s World Cup is fifth. Spoilt for choice.

Bring it on.