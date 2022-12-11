Michael Conlan makes statement with first-round knockout win

The Belfast fighter proved too strong for Karim Guerfi in his own backyard. 
Michael Conlan makes statement with first-round knockout win

HOMETOWN HERO: Michael Conlan before his featherweight bout at the SSE Arena in Belfast. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 12:40
Cian Locke

Michael Conlan stopped French challenger Karim Guerfi in the first round of their featherweight bout at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday night.

The impressive victory further underlines the Olympian's case to be granted a world title shot.

The 31-year-old shook Guerfi with a big right before finishing him with a flurry of punches for the first opening-round KO of his pro career.

"The opportunity was there and I took it," said Conlan, who indicated he intends to fight again around St Patrick's Day.

“It felt great, he added. "Every shot made him wince. I knew I was hurting him. It was only a matter of time. This is an early Christmas present to myself. I love Christmas, so Merry Christmas everybody.” 

More in this section

Josh Warrington v Luis Alberto Lopez - First Direct Arena Josh Warrington loses IBF featherweight title to Luis Alberto Lopez
Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors NBA roundup: Warriors beat Celtics in finals rematch
Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers NBA roundup: Sixers beat Lakers in overtime
<p>APOLOGY: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans. Pic: Michael Reaves/Getty Images</p>

Zion Williamson’s showboat dunk at end of Pelicans’ win angers Suns

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.216 s