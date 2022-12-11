Michael Conlan makes statement with first-round knockout win

Michael Conlan stopped French challenger Karim Guerfi in the first round of their featherweight bout at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday night.
The impressive victory further underlines the Olympian's case to be granted a world title shot.
The 31-year-old shook Guerfi with a big right before finishing him with a flurry of punches for the first opening-round KO of his pro career.
"The opportunity was there and I took it," said Conlan, who indicated he intends to fight again around St Patrick's Day.
“It felt great, he added. "Every shot made him wince. I knew I was hurting him. It was only a matter of time. This is an early Christmas present to myself. I love Christmas, so Merry Christmas everybody.”